Tarrant County commissioner to speak with Justice Department about jail issues

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons is set to speak to the U.S. Department of Justice about the Tarrant County Jail, a staff member confirmed to KERA News Wednesday.

The staffer says Simmons — who is in Washington, D.C. to attend the Congressional Black Caucus conference — will meet with the DOJ months after the in-custody death of Anthony Johnson Jr., ruled a homicide, prompted calls for reforms in the jail. Two days after Johnson's death, Simmons said she would ask the DOJ to investigate his death.

Johnson is one of at least 65 people who have died in jail custody since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017. Simmons has been a vocal critic of Waybourn's tenure, and has publicly called for his resignation.

KERA News reached out to Waybourn's office and will update this story with any comment.

The DOJ declined to comment.

Simmons' trip is scheduled the same week county commissioners will hold a special called meeting to vote on early voting locations, which could remove college campuses from the list.

Both she and Commissioner Roy Brooks, a fellow Democrat, will not be able to attend the meeting in person for Thursday's vote. Brooks said he will be chairing a meeting of the National Organization of Black County Officials and cannot join Thursday's meeting remotely. Simmons has said she intends to join over Zoom.

Last week, Republican Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare questioned the proposed early voting locations at colleges and said it’s not the county’s job to make it easier for specific groups, like students, to vote.

Commissioners rejected the proposed list in a 2-2 vote, with Democrats voting to approve and Republicans voting to reject. Republican Commissioner Manny Ramirez was not present, and a tie means the motion fails.

County staff will come back with three new lists of early voting sites for commissioners to consider at a meeting Thursday, all of which include fewer voting sites and fewer college locations.

Simmons previously said Thursday's meeting was scheduled to exclude the Democratic commissioners.

"All of this is blatant. It's outrageously partisan. It's cowardly," she said. "These efforts are targeted at communities of color to suppress their vote."

KERA reporter Miranda Suarez contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

