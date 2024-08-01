© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Worth police oversight office launches outreach at community centers, coffee shops

KERA | By Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:11 AM CDT
Police oversight director Bonycle Sokunbi listens to residents during a community forum July 30 at the Clayton Community Center.
Emily Wolf
/
Fort Worth Report
Police oversight director Bonycle Sokunbi listens to residents during a community forum July 30 at the Clayton Community Center.

Four years since its inception, Fort Worth’s Office of Police Oversight Monitor is exploring new ways to reach community members.

The office, which reports to the city manager and is headed by director Bonycle Sokunbi, was created to improve transparency and accountability within the Fort Worth Police Department. But since 2020, Sokunbi said, many residents have either forgotten about the office, or didn’t know about it in the first place.

“We’re trying to get in as many spaces as we can and remind people that the office does exist,” Sokunbi said at a July 30 community meeting at the Clayton Community Center.

To help that effort, staff from the office’s eight-person team will be working remotely from Fort Worth community centers throughout August. The initiative is intended to make contacting the office more accessible, and residents can walk in and talk to staff about any concerns, commendations, experiences or suggestions they’d like to share.

What does the Office of Police Oversight Monitor do?

  • Receives and refers citizen complaints to the internal affairs division of the Fort Worth Police Department
  • Reviews all completed internal affairs investigations
  • Monitors all use-of-force incidents by the Fort Worth Police Department
  • Collects and analyzes data from complaints, use of force, critical incidents and other reviews
  • Operates a mediation program to resolve conflict between police officers and residents
  • Reviews policies and procedures of the Fort Worth Police Department

Currently, the oversight office is tucked in the back of City Hall, and mostly takes complaints through phone, email or social media. While Sokunbi said they’re planning a move to a new, more accessible location soon, the hope is that getting out in the community proactively will lead to more face-to-face interactions.

In addition to the community office hours, the oversight office is also hosting monthly coffee meetings around the city. Staff will host their first coffee meeting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Aug. 23 at Hustle Blendz in the Near Southside neighborhood. The second meeting will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Casa Azul Coffee in Northside. Community organizations, leaders and residents are encouraged to attend and participate in a casual conversation.

Where police oversight staff will be in August

Aug. 5: 2 to 4 p.m. at the Worth Heights Community Center

Aug. 15: 9 to 11 a.m. at the R.D. Evans Community Center

Aug. 19: 5 to 7 p.m. at the W.M. McDonald YMCA

Aug. 28: 5 to 7 p.m. at the Northside Inter-Community Agency

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
Tags
Government Fort Worth Police DepartmentOffice of the Police Oversight MonitorFort Worth Report
Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report
Emily Wolf is a local government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. She grew up in Round Rock, Texas, and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in investigative journalism. Reach her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org for more stories by Emily Wolf click here.
See stories by Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report