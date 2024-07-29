David Cooke, Fort Worth’s longest-tenured city manager, will retire after 10 years

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke plans to retire after serving in the role for a decade, Mayor Mattie Parker confirmed to the Report on Monday.

Cooke is the longest-tenured city manager in Fort Worth’s history. He assumed the role in June 2014 and observed his 10-year anniversary last month.

Parker declined to provide details on when or why Cooke plans to retire but promised more information at a later date.

In an interview with the Report this summer, Cooke pointed to lowering the city’s property tax rate by nearly 20 cents since 2014, stabilizing the pension fund and passing the city’s largest budget ever as some of his top achievements.

Reyne Telles, the city’s chief spokesperson, declined to comment on Cooke’s retirement Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

