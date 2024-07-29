Dalworthington Gardens mayor floats joint farmers market for greater Arlington area

Following the release of Arlington’s farmers market feasibility study results, Dalworthington Gardens Mayor Laurie Bianco offered up a solution potentially benefiting both cities.

Arlington has struggled to establish a widespread farmers market for well over a decade.

But westbound along Spur 303, Dalworthington Gardens has hosted a market serving its population of just over 2,000 people.

Dalworthington Gardens has partnered with area farmers market group Four Seasons Markets. The group was founded by French entrepreneur Vincent Hirth in 2009 to bring European-style markets to North Texas. The group offers a variety of in-season produce through partnerships with area farmers.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela / KERA Farmers sell at Four Seasons Markets to provide fresh produce to those in the Arlington area.

This partnership is something Bianco is proud of with the market heavily featured across various city newsletters.

“Having a farmers market is absolutely beneficial to the city in so many more ways than people would ever imagine,” said Bianco. “Not only are they bringing fresh produce, but they are also showcasing local vendors, products and as well as like food trucks. It is just a wonderful magnet to draw people in.”

Bianco does not intend to compete with an Arlington farmers market respecting the city’s mission to develop the growing parts of its city. But she welcomes any partnership with Arlington and Pantego.

“They are our sister city, and we are all part of the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, which encompasses Arlington, Dalworthington Gardens and Pantego. So, we would love to partner with them in any way that we can. We love our friends in Arlington and as Jim Ross always says, ‘We're all better together.’”

Bianco has contacted the City of Arlington suggesting that the city consider a joint venture with Dalworthington Gardens and Four Seasons Markets.

However, Arlington maintains that the purpose of the feasibility study was to see where in the Downtown and Entertainment areas they could host a market.

“Based on the community survey feedback we received, it seems like more Arlington residents were looking at Downtown areas as the most suitable location for a farmers market,” said Arlington Communications Coordinator Susan Schrock. “A joint market with Dalworthington Gardens was not contemplated previously, so I’m not able to provide any insightful comments on that proposal just yet.”

To pursue a Dalworthington Gardens-Arlington market, Arlington staff would first need to approach the Community and Neighborhood Development Committee prior to seeking the full council’s approval.

Arlington has not reached out to Four Seasons Markets for its own project, according to Market Director Abby Rudolph. But the city is in the initial stages of developing its farmers market.

Finding fresh and nutritious produce can be difficult for markets, especially in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the DFW area is home to 21% of low-income individuals living either half a mile from a grocery store or 10 miles from a rural grocer.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela A seller and a customer talk about the business and the market hosted by Four Seasons Markets.

This challenge is no different for Four Seasons Markets, Rudolph said.

“It's very difficult,” said Rudolph. “In the DFW Metroplex, I know we do have a ton of food desert areas. And farmers are usually a little further outside of the Metroplex. So, we kind of co-mingle in some resellers, but also really try our very best to make it farm-to-market for the patrons.”

But the difficulties do not end there. The American shopping experience differs from traditional farmers markets.

According to Rudolph, markets can only sell what is in season. However, grocery stores can sell produce that is not available in the immediate area thanks to their extensive supply chain.

“You also find it's very difficult to explain to people who live here, because we are so grocery store centered, that it takes a lot of work for a farmer to be able to prepare for an entire weekend,” said Rudolph. “And we are in Texas, which is not the greatest growing season available. So, a lot of times it is a lot of education about, ‘This is why you're only getting certain things at certain times of year.’”

Despite these speed bumps, Four Seasons has expanded into 10 cities since 2009 including Carrolton, Plano and Richardson.

For now, Bianco urges those in the area to visit their existing farmers market.

“We invite our friends in Arlington, Kennedale, Pantego, Mansfield, anybody that's within driving distance to come support the farmers market,” said Bianco. “Or if you want to fly in, I'll pick you up at the airport.”

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's summer 2024 SPJ news intern. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela at erivas@kera.org.

