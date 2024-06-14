Texas Supreme Court won't review Denton IVF case over whether embryos are people

The Texas Supreme Court denied the petition for review in a Denton mother's appeal for justices to weigh whether embryos are legally children subject to child custody laws.

Denton husband and wife Gaby and Caroline Antoun signed a divorce agreement that said Gaby Antoun would own the embryos the couple conceived via in vitro fertilization as his property.

A trial court and appeals court sided with the husband, but Caroline Antoun appealed to the state's highest civil court. She argued the definition of an unborn child in Texas abortion laws should apply to her and her husband's situation, making it a child custody case.

This story is developing and will be updated.