Andy Hopper back with a bigger challenge for state Rep. Lynn Stucky in GOP District 64 runoff

Incumbent Lynn Stucky and candidate Andy Hopper face off again for the Republican nomination for Texas House District 64.

Though neither could garner more than 50% of the vote in the March 5 election, Hopper took a 3.4 percentage-point lead over Stucky — a difference of 851 ballots. Hopper had 46.7% of the vote compared to Stucky’s 43.3%. A third candidate, Elaine Hays, garnered 10.0% of the vote.

In the contentious lead-up to the race, each candidate has attacked several actions of the other.

On his campaign website, Hopper questions whether Stucky actually runs on a conservative platform, accusing the incumbent of voting against conservative legislative efforts. Hopper points to Stucky’s vote to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, who endorses Hopper, as evidence of this. He criticized Stucky for voting for the largest spending increase in Texas history.

Stucky refutes the notion that he is not a “real conservative” and other specific attacks on his campaign website. A history of bills Stucky has authored, co-authored, sponsored and co-sponsored is available on his House member profile on the Texas Legislature Online website.

In turn, Stucky has condemned Hopper for taking donations from a super PAC associated with a “known Nazi sympathizer,” white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Stucky called on Hopper to denounce Defend Texas Liberty after Hopper received $55,000 in a previous campaign. The Texas Tribune reported in October that Hopper said in a statement that he had just learned of Fuentes and his “insidious personal views” but that he “will not label an organization by the views of an individual who happened to enter their building.”

Denton Record-Chronicle

The winner of the May 28 runoff election will face Angela Brewer, who ran opposed for the Democratic nomination for District 64.

Texas House District 64 covers most of the city of Denton, plus Krum and northwestern Denton County and the entirety of Wise County.

Early voting begins Monday and continues through Friday, May 24.

Andy Hopper

Background

A former Missouri and Denton resident, Hopper headed to Decatur in 2010 to start a small farm in Decatur. He co-founded the Wise County Conservatives. He joined the Texas State Guard in 2014 and is currently a chief warrant officer.

Hopper holds a master’s in computer science from the University of North Texas, where he has taught as an adjunct professor. He has worked in the private sector and defense industry as a software engineer for over two decades.

Political history

Hopper has not been elected to a political office yet. He ran against Stucky for the District 64 Republican nomination in 2022 and lost by 94 votes — half a percentage point.

He was also a candidate in the 2020 general election for Texas State Senate District 30.

Priority issues

According to his campaign website, some of Hopper’s priorities are:

Eliminating critical race theory and social-emotional learning in schools, as well as teaching that there are more than two genders.

Preventing the government from intruding on families’ education choices.

Protecting and taking operational control of the entire Texas southern border.

Completely abolishing abortion in Texas.

Replacing property taxes with a consumption tax system.

Expanding constitutional carry to extend the same rights as licensed carry.

Recognizing the right to refuse vaccination.

Supporting the Texas Military Forces, law enforcement and veterans.

Repealing hate crime laws, ending civil asset forfeiture and supporting properly applied capital punishment.

Reducing or eliminating unnecessary regulation and lowering property taxes for farmers.

Hopper's endorsements Per his campaign website, Hopper's endorsements include: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

State Rep. Brian Harrison

State Rep. Nate Schatzline

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt

State Rep. Steve Toth

State representative Republican nominee Mitch Little

State representative Republican nominee Shelley Luther

State representative Republican nominee Brent Money

State representative Republican nominee Mike Olcott

State representative Republican nominee Wes Virdell

Congressional representative Republican nominee Brandon Gill

Republican Party of Texas Chair Matt Rinaldi

Former Republican Party of Texas Chair Allen West

Former U.S. Sen. Don Huffines

Former State Rep. Rick Green

Former State Rep. Kyle Biederman

Former State Rep. Jeff Cason

Denton County Republican Party Precinct Chairs Lincoln Achilli, Carol Adams, Deborah Avellano and Jeffrey Axelrod

Wise County Constable Precinct 3 Charles Applewhite

Wise County Republican Party Precinct Chair Charles Bass

Alvord Mayor Caleb Caviness

Newark Mayor Crystall Cardwell

Aurora Mayor Bryan Dolan

Boyd Mayor Rodney Holmes

Ted Nugent, musician

Kyle Rittenhouse, known for the Kenosha, Wisconsin, unrest shooting

Chad Prather, host of The Chad Prather Show

Lynn Stucky

Background

A Kansas native, Stucky grew up on a farm and attended Kansas State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1979 and doctorate of veterinary medicine in 1983.

After graduating, Stucky moved to Denton County and bought into veterinary practices in Denton and Sanger. He opened his own practice in 1997.

Stucky served on the Sanger ISD school board for 15 years, including four years as board president. He has served on the Sanger Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a member of the Denton Chamber of Commerce.

Political history

Stucky was elected to District 64 in 2016 and has remained in office since.

He has served on House Committees on Agriculture & Livestock, Land & Resource Management and Appropriations. He served as the vice chair on the House Committee on Higher Education and was interim chair of County Affairs in the 87th Texas Legislature. He serves as interim chair of that committee and the subcommittee focusing on health care funding.

Stucky’s campaign site highlights his passing of Athena Alerts, which focuses regional Amber Alerts to improve response time for missing or abducted children. The website also states he prioritizes legislation to “fortify the career pipeline for skilled workers,” safeguard local higher education institutions and honor military heroes.

Priority issues

According to Stucky’s campaign website and a February interview with the Wise County Messenger, his priorities include:

Enhancing public safety while safeguarding Second Amendment freedoms.

Bringing tax relief for Texans and eliminating local school taxes.

Continuing and strengthening initiatives to stop illegal crossings at Texas’ southern border.

Raising teacher pay and providing rural school districts with resources to address population growth.

Providing children with access to quality, free education without use of school vouchers.

Repealing regulations to streamline water projects that provide access to homes and businesses.