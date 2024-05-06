Here are the results of May 4 election in Tarrant County
This story was updated to include unofficial final vote totals.
Of the nearly 1.3 million people registered to vote in Tarrant County, only 6.52%, or 83,161 people, voted in the May 4 election, according to unofficial election results.
Almost 50,000 voters cast their ballots in-person during the early voting period, and 6,434 people voted by mail, according to unofficial results from the county’s elections department.
By 11 p.m. Election Day, all 180 Tarrant County voting centers reported their vote totals.
This election includes a number of ballot items, including elections of appraisal district board members, municipal government representatives and school board trustees.
Christina Elbitar, 48, voted at the Southside Community Center Saturday afternoon. She said she didn’t realize there was an election in Fort Worth until May 4, when her friends started discussing it in a group chat.
“I don’t know why it wasn’t as publicized today because, even me, someone who votes all the time, I didn’t realize it was today.”
Elbitar voted in favor of Fort Worth’s Proposition A, which would increase the tax that visitors to the city pay when they book a hotel. Taxes are never good, she said, but tourism does fuel the city’s economy, and she said it will have a positive effect.
“I’m in the hospitality industry, so this will definitely affect me in a positive way,” she said. “We gotta do our part.”
Election results
These are the results for key Tarrant County races:
- Unofficial election results show Galante, Hogg win their races for Arlington City Council
- Bedford Mayor Dan Cogan wins race, Joy Brandon Donovan dodges runoff
- Here are who voters elected in Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, Haltom City, Haslet, Keller
- Fort Worth voters approve increase in visitor tax to fund convention center expansion
- Leaders elected in North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Saginaw, Watauga, Westworth Village
- Arlington ISD elects Mike, reelects Fowler. Mansfield ISD elects Crutchfield, reelects Newsom
- Tarrant County voters send incumbents back to school boards in May 4 election
- Tarrant County voters OK millions in school upgrades
- Candidates endorsed by County Judge Tim O’Hare sweep Tarrant Appraisal District election
Our previous coverage
To read the Fort Worth Report’s previous coverage, our Election Central has the latest election news, with breakdowns of each local race.
Arlington City Council
- Arlington has four City Council races to decide in 2024. Here’s who filed
- Arlington City Council candidates address public safety, economic development plans in forum
- Arlington council candidates weigh balancing entertainment district development with neighborhoods
- Organizations make endorsements in Arlington City Council races
Other municipal government races in Tarrant County
- Prop. A asks Fort Worth voters to increase visitor tax for convention center expansion
- Bedford mayoral race amplifies voices old and new as candidates speak to economic future
- Bedford residents to vote on new council member, charter amendments
- Municipal candidates in Richland Hills, Saginaw, Watauga and Westworth Village share their priorities
- Here’s who is running for office in North Richland Hills
- North Arlington’s Viridian voters to elect one member to Municipal Management District in May
Arlington ISD school board race
- Arlington ISD school board candidates discuss budget, vouchers, engagement at community forum
- Q&A: Three candidates are vying for Arlington ISD school board spot. Incumbent chose not to run
- Q&A: Arlington ISD board president competitor is business administrator, district mother
- Q&A: Arlington ISD former teacher, incumbent trustee runs unopposed in May 4 election
- Here are the issues Arlington ISD voters have on their minds ahead of May 4 election
Other Tarrant County school board races
- Here’s what voters in Grapevine-Colleyville, Everman school districts are deciding
- Castleberry ISD proposes $98 million bond to renovate high school
- Two candidates vie for at-large seat on Northwest ISD school board
- Incumbent faces challenger for seat on Castleberry ISD school board
- Mansfield ISD introduces $777M bond in May election, promises not to increase tax rates
- Here are Mansfield ISD’s school board candidates for May 4 election
- Mansfield ISD to keep ineligible school board candidate on the ballot for the May 4 election
- Here are the candidates running for two White Settlement ISD school board seats
- Keller ISD incumbents face off against parent challengers in May 4 school board race
- Here are voters’ candidate options in the Crowley ISD school board election
Tarrant Appraisal District
- Tarrant appraisal board candidates talk cybersecurity, fair appraisals
- Tempers flare over county judge’s involvement in appraisal district race
- Tarrant Appraisal District anticipates election will cost $645,000
Local government accountability reporter Emily Wolf contributed to this report.
Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org or via X. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.
This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.