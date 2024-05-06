Here are the results of May 4 election in Tarrant County

This story was updated to include unofficial final vote totals.

Of the nearly 1.3 million people registered to vote in Tarrant County, only 6.52%, or 83,161 people, voted in the May 4 election, according to unofficial election results.

Almost 50,000 voters cast their ballots in-person during the early voting period, and 6,434 people voted by mail, according to unofficial results from the county’s elections department.

By 11 p.m. Election Day, all 180 Tarrant County voting centers reported their vote totals.

This election includes a number of ballot items, including elections of appraisal district board members, municipal government representatives and school board trustees.

Christina Elbitar, 48, voted at the Southside Community Center Saturday afternoon. She said she didn’t realize there was an election in Fort Worth until May 4, when her friends started discussing it in a group chat.

“I don’t know why it wasn’t as publicized today because, even me, someone who votes all the time, I didn’t realize it was today.”

Elbitar voted in favor of Fort Worth’s Proposition A, which would increase the tax that visitors to the city pay when they book a hotel. Taxes are never good, she said, but tourism does fuel the city’s economy, and she said it will have a positive effect.

“I’m in the hospitality industry, so this will definitely affect me in a positive way,” she said. “We gotta do our part.”

Election results

These are the results for key Tarrant County races:

