Early voting results show Galante, Hogg leading their races for Arlington City Council

Early voting results show Mauricio Galante leading in the North Arlington City Council race and incumbent Bowie Hogg for at-large District 7 as of 7:12 p.m.

The two races are the only contested as Arlington voters decide four city council seats.

In District 1, Galante is leading with 54.12% over Tim Goss with 38.29% of the vote and Jacob Franklin with 7.59% of the 1,844 votes cast.

The District 1 race – the only open contest of the four Arlington races – may advance to a June 15 runoff if no candidate secures over 50% of the vote.

In District 7, incumbent Bowie Hogg received 68.96% of early votes to challenger Chris Dobson’s 31.04% of the 7,365 votes cast.

Incumbents Raul Gonzalez of District 2 and Long Pham of at-large District 6 ran unopposed. Gonzalez received 1,829 votes, and Pham 6,578.

The winners will serve three-year council terms as Arlington City Council completes its transition from the two-year council terms. The race will be the last until spring 2026, when voters elect a mayor and the remaining four council seats.

Candidates this election cycle havecampaigned primarily on economic development, redevelopment and crime – particularly, addressing fatal crashes.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

