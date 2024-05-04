© 2024 KERA News
News for North Texas
Early voting results show Galante, Hogg leading their races for Arlington City Council

KERA | By Kailey Broussard
Published May 4, 2024 at 7:35 PM CDT
Arlington City Council listens to a public speaker Feb. 13, 2024, at the City Hall. Council members unanimously approved the settlement with Tavis Crane’s family as part of consent agenda items.
Dang Le
/
Fort Worth Report
Four Arlington City Council seats are up for vote during municipal elections May 4, 2024. Two races are contested — three people are running for the District 1 council seat representing north Arlington and at-large District 7.

Early voting results show Mauricio Galante leading in the North Arlington City Council race and incumbent Bowie Hogg for at-large District 7 as of 7:12 p.m.

The two races are the only contested as Arlington voters decide four city council seats.

In District 1, Galante is leading with 54.12% over Tim Goss with 38.29% of the vote and Jacob Franklin with 7.59% of the 1,844 votes cast.

The District 1 race – the only open contest of the four Arlington races – may advance to a June 15 runoff if no candidate secures over 50% of the vote.

In District 7, incumbent Bowie Hogg received 68.96% of early votes to challenger Chris Dobson’s 31.04% of the 7,365 votes cast.

Incumbents Raul Gonzalez of District 2 and Long Pham of at-large District 6 ran unopposed. Gonzalez received 1,829 votes, and Pham 6,578.

The winners will serve three-year council terms as Arlington City Council completes its transition from the two-year council terms. The race will be the last until spring 2026, when voters elect a mayor and the remaining four council seats.

Candidates this election cycle havecampaigned primarily on economic development, redevelopment and crime – particularly, addressing fatal crashes.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Government election resultsArlington Report Arlington City CouncilArlingtonTarrant CountyKERA NewsElections 2024
Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard covers Arlington for KERA News and The Arlington Report. Broussard has covered Arlington since 2020 and began at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram before joining the station in 2021.
See stories by Kailey Broussard
