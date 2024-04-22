Your 2024 municipal voter guide

Check your registration status

Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote in the upcoming election. You can look up your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website, and make any necessary updates to your name or address.

Not registered? Fill out a voter registration application, and turn it in to your county election office. Find a list of election administrators by county here. Texas does not allow voters to register online (except when updating your driver's license information), but you can fill out a digital copy of your voter registration application, print it and mail it to your county election administrator. You can also contact your local elections office directly for help completing the registration process. However, if you have not registered to vote before April 4, you cannot vote in the May 4 municipal elections.

Can I vote by mail?

Texas only allows mail-in voting for specific groups, including people 65 and older and those who are sick or disabled. The state has also implemented stricter ID requirements, and thousands of Texans who voted in the March primaries saw their mail-in ballots rejected under the new rules. You can check to see if you’re eligible, and apply for a mail-in ballot, on the Texas Secretary of State’s website. You can alsotrack the status of your mail-in ballot online.

What do you need to vote in person?

VoteTexas.gov has everything you need to know about what to bring to vote in person.

One of seven forms of ID will get you into a voting booth:

Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate (EIC) issued by the Department of Public Safety

Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

Texas handgun license issued by DPS

U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photograph

U.S. military ID card containing your photograph

U.S. passport, book or card

What if you don't have one of the seven acceptable forms of voter ID?

The state lists other forms of identification, like a utility bill or birth certificate, that you can use to vote if you don't "possess an acceptable form of photo identification, and cannot reasonably obtain one."

In addition to presenting that secondary form of ID, you'll also need to fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" form.

What if you're a voter with special needs?

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls — but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

Where To Vote

Early voting for the May 4 election runs April 22-30.

Collin County

Early voting in Collin County happens from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-27; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29-30.

Election Day voting is 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at these locations.

Dallas County

Early voting in Dallas County is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-26; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 27; noon-6 p.m. April 28; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29-30.

Election Day voting is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Denton County

Early voters in Denton County can head to the polls from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-27; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 28; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29-30.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County early voting is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22-26; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 27; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29-30.

Election Day voting is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. You can find where to vote here.