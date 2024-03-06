Amid civil lawsuit, Tarrant County Constable Michael Campbell defeats John Wright

Civil lawsuits, thousands of dollars in campaign finances, and endorsements from national and statewide elected officials — these are all the things Tarrant County voters might have considered when casting their ballots in the constable races during the 2024 primary election.

Precinct 8

Michael R. Campbell won the Democratic primary race for Tarrant County constable Precinct 8 over his opponent John Wright.

Campbell, who has been constable for Precinct 8 since 2012, won 72.20% of votes, according to Tarrant County voting results as of 11:05 p.m. March 5. Wright had 27.8%.

“My spiritual belief is that the Lord, he was in front of me tonight, and he led me to victory. I’m thankful to my church, the Mount Olive Baptist Church, here in Fort Worth, Texas, and I’m thankful to all of the voters that still believe in me,” Campbell said.

Amid Election Day for the 2024 primaries, a ruling over Campbell’s Democratic opponent looms in civil court. Campbell recently filed a lawsuit alleging Wright does not actually live in Precinct 8 and should be declared ineligible for office.

The lawsuit was heard by 48th District Judge Chris Taylor during a civil trial on March 1. Taylor will determine whether Wright can be certified for the general ballot.

Wright could not be reached for comment.

As of midnight, 92 out of 200 voting centers reported voting results.

No Republican candidate ran for this position.

Precinct 8 covers parts of central and south Tarrant County like Echo Heights, Forest Hill and Everman.

What does a deputy constable do? Deputy constables notify residents of court actions that may involve them. They execute and return warrants, summons and judgment enforcement documents. The constable’s office can also seize and sell real and personal property upon order from a court and return the proceeds to the county according to law. Deputy constables are considered peace officers and can make arrests.



Precinct 7

John Kiefer won the Republican primary race for Tarrant County constable for Precinct 7. Kiefer had 71.49% of votes, beating his opponent Irving Romero — who had 28.51%, according to Tarrant County results as of 11:05 p.m.

Kiefer worked in law enforcement in the Tarrant County Precinct 7 constable office since 2013 and returned as chief deputy in 2023. He currently serves as a police officer for Mansfield Independent School District, according to his campaign website.

“Thank you to those that chose me and entrusted me in their votes. Most of all, thank you to my wife. She has been my rock and I couldn’t have made it through this without her,” Romero said.

Romero also told the Fort Worth Report Kiefer has his full support. Kiefer could not be reached for comment.

Kiefer will face incumbent Sandra Lee, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary race, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Precinct 7 covers areas of southeast Tarrant County, including parts of cities like Arlington, Burleson and Mansfield.

Precinct 4

Joe D. ‘Jody’ Johnson won the Republican primary race for Tarrant County constable Precinct 1. There was no Democratic candidate running for this position.

With 65.17% of votes, he won the seat over Jason ‘Scott’ Bedford, Tarrant County’s incumbent Precinct 4 constable — who had 22.27%, according to results as of 11:05 p.m.

Bedford became the county’s Precinct 1 constable in 2022, according to his campaign website. Johnson is the son of longtime Tarrant County Precinct 4 Commissioner J. D. Johnson, who served on the court since 1983.

Johnson had a financial advantage over Bedford in the Republican primary race, raising upward of $246,000, according to Tarrant County campaign filings.

Johnson also received endorsements from three incumbent Tarrant County constables; Dale Clark in Precinct 1, Darrell Huffman in Precinct 3 and Jon Siegel in Precinct 6. He has previously served as constable for Precinct 4 in 2016 and left office in 2022.

Johnson also beat candidate Carolyn Gilmore, who had 12.56% of votes, according to latest results. Gilmore is a retired Fort Worth police officer and received endorsements from former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez.

“It’s tough because being in a race with an incumbent, and then plus, Jody coming back to run for his, for a position as constable,” Gilmore said. “Either way, win or lose, God is good and it’s been a great experience. I’m just grateful for the people that did vote for me.”

Johnson and Bedford could not be reached for comment.

Precinct 4 covers areas of northwest Tarrant County like parts of Lake Worth, Saginaw, and White Settlement.

Precinct 1

The Republican primary race for Tarrant County constable Precinct 1 was too close to call on election night. There was no Democratic candidate running for this position.

As of 11:05 p.m., Dale Clark led the Republican primary race with 50.38% of votes.

Clark has served as Tarrant County’s Precinct 1 constable since elected in 2013. He faced candidate Adam Hanson in the Republican primary race, who had 49.62 % of votes.

Clark and Hanson could not be reached for comment.

Clark has received endorsements from local and state officials like Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He also received endorsements from Congressman Roger Williams and Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne.

Hanson is a deputy constable for Precinct 3 in Tarrant County, according to his campaign website. Hanson has received endorsements from the Tarrant County Law Enforcement Association, Tarrant County Patriots PAC and North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino.

Precinct 1 covers areas of Tarrant County like parts of central and downtown Fort Worth, Haltom City, and parts of North Richland Hills and Hurst.

Precinct 2

Robert J. McGinty has served as Tarrant County’s Precinct 2 constable since elected in 2021. McGinty ran uncontested in the Democratic primary race.

McGinty was the sole Democrat candidate running for the county’s Precinct 5 constable seat and will face David Woodruff, the sole Republican candidate, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Precinct 3 covers areas of east Tarrant County like parts of Arlington, Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens.

Precinct 3

Darrell Huffman has served as Tarrant County’s Precinct 3 constable since elected in 2012. Huffman ran uncontested in the Republican primary race. There was no Democratic candidate running for this position.

Precinct 3 covers parts of northeast Tarrant County like Keller, Southlake, Colleyville and the Hurst-Euless-Bedford areas.

Precinct 5

Pedro “Pete” Muñoz has served as Tarrant County’s Precinct 5 constable since elected in 2020. Huffman ran uncontested in the Democratic primary race. There was no Republican candidate running for this position.

Precinct 5 covers parts of north and south Fort Worth like Diamond Hill, Arlington Heights, and the Fairmount-Southside Historic District.

Precinct 6

Jon Siegel has served as Tarrant County’s Precinct 6 constable since elected in 2012.

Siegel was the sole Republican candidate running for the county’s Precinct 6 constable seat. There was no Democratic candidate running for this position.

Precinct 6 covers southwest Fort Worth, Benbrook, Edgecliff Village and Crowley.

The general election will be Nov. 5.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated with final election results when they are available.

