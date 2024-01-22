Time is running out to register to vote. Here’s how to make your voice heard in March primary

This spring, Tarrant County residents have a chance to choose primary candidates for both federal, statewide and county elected positions. The primary election date is March 5, but the deadline to register to vote in the election is Feb. 5.

Not sure if you’re registered? Tarrant County residents can find their registration status, polling locations and sample ballot by searching their name and date of birth here. If you’re registered and just need to change your name or address, click here.

If you’re not registered yet, complete a voter registration form (in English, Spanish or Vietnamese). Print and sign the completed form, and turn it in by mail or in person at:

Voter Registration

Tarrant County Elections Center

2700 Premier St.

Fort Worth, TX 76111

If you don’t want to print the form, you may pick up a postage-paid voter registration form at the Tarrant County Elections Center, all Tarrant County subcourthouses, U.S. post offices, city halls, libraries and public assistance offices in Tarrant County.

Texas holds open primaries, which means you don’t have to register with a specific political party in order to vote in the primary. The winner from each party’s primary will compete against their political counterpart in the Nov. 5 election. Voting in one party’s primary election does not mean you have to vote for that party’s candidate in the general election, however.

Not sure who’s on the ballot for the primary? The Fort Worth Report has you covered. Check out the full list of candidates here.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Emily Wolf is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at emily.wolf@fortworthreport.org or @_wolfemily

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.