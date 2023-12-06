© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Dallas prepares for icy road conditions with new strategy

KERA | By Juan Salinas II
Published December 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST
A truck drives through a snowy intersection in Dallas.
Keren Carrión
/
KERA
Dallas Public Works says with the ice events in the area in the last few years, the city will add a brine pre-treatment to its winter weather response.

The City of Dallas is taking a more proactive approach when it comes to dealing with icy roads this winter.

The Department of Public Works will begin using a brine pre-treatment in its future winter weather operations. This new maintenance process will add an extra layer of protection against icy roads on top of existing plans, city officials said.

“Given the ice events we've had in the last few years, we want to do something proactive versus just the reactive sanding that we do after the fact,” assistant manager Robert Perez told the city’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this week.

In the past, the city relied on de-icing, using pre-wetted rock salt or chemicals on roads after they had already frozen. Now, Dallas public works crews will add pre-treatment before snow and ice conditions.

The brine solution will protect roadways from freezing because it has a lower freezing point than pure water, city officials said. The treatment will reduce or remove slippery surfaces and help keep roads open. The city says brine treatment will be cost efficient and more environmentally friendly than other options because it uses less salt than other de-icing techniques.

Council Member Omar Narvaez, who chairs the transportation committee, asked if this treatment will be used on Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus routes and rail routes to avoid service shutdowns.

Last year, DART shut down for the first time in the agency's history because of icy road conditions that affected its rail and bus operations, which caught some council members off guard.

Perez said the treatment will be used for DART bus routes but not its rail routes. The city's public works crews will also prioritize bridges, overpasses, inclines and intersections, and other areas deemed important for public safety, such as hospitals and fire stations

Dallas does not treat TxDOT highways or residential streets unless requested for emergency access for first responders.

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. Got a tip? Email Juan at jsalinas@kera.org. You can follow Juan on X @4nsmiley
Tags
Government City of DallasDallas City Council2023 winter weather
Juan Salinas II
Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. He previously worked at the Fort Worth Report as a reporting fellow. He is a Tarrant County College transfer student who is currently studying journalism at the University of Texas at Arlington. He was born and raised in the North Side of Fort Worth. He hopes for an opportunity to do meaningful news coverage during his time at KERA.
See stories by Juan Salinas II
Related Content