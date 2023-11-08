© 2023 KERA News
Unofficial results show Prosper ISD voters rejecting new $94 million sports stadium

KERA | By KERA News
Published November 8, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST
A sign that says "Vote Here" outside a voting center.
Rachel Osier Lindley
/
KERA
A voting center sign in Dallas.

Unofficial election results show voters rejecting a proposal for a new $94 million athletic stadium in Prosper ISD.

Just fewer than 45% of voters were in favor of the bond — one of four in the district’s $2.8 billion package — and 55% were against.

Prop C would have included more than $102 million to “improve and expand the district’s athletic facilities, including the construction of a new stadium with seating for 8,000 and an 8-lane track,” according to a district website explaining the bond package.

Voters approved the other three bond issues in the package, according to unofficial election results. Proposition A includes $2.4 billion to build new schools and support facilities and modernize existing schools, as well as to reinforce safety and security measures, buy land for eight new schools, and provide transportation; it appears to have passed with 65% of votes in favor.

Prop B includes $140 million to upgrade the district’s technology; unofficial results show it received 64% of votes in favor.

Prop D allocated $125 million for a new performing arts center; it appears to have passed with 55% of votes in favor.

The district says the new facilities included in the bond package are needed to keep up with its growth.
