Gun buyback event offers Dallas residents a safe way to dispose of firearms

Dallas’ city council District 2 is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to host a gun buyback event later this month to offer residents a safe way to dispose of unwanted firearms.

The program offers Visa gift cards in exchange for unloaded firearms.

Council member Jesse Moreno announced the program at a news conference Monday, saying it was spurred by multiple shootings in the district.

“A little over a year ago, a teenage boy lost his life right here at this various park right behind me. ... We've seen countless babies die from accidental shootings or weapons. Just this past week, a two-year-old was killed by a senseless act of gun violence,” he said.

“As a father of a five-year-old, I can only imagine the pain of losing a child and hope that in some ways we can help mitigate gun violence and improper disposal of weapons has affected my community.”

The event is modeled on a similar, successful program in Fort Worth that collected more than 100 guns last summer.

Precinct 5 Constable Michael Orozco said his office often comes across improperly disposed weapons while carrying out evictions.

“On numerous occasions, constables from Precinct 5 encountered firearms during the eviction processes, some of which are tied to other criminal activity, or, if left improperly discarded, they are stolen from people who commit theft in evicted properties,” he said.

The gun buyback event will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct.21 at Samuel Brand Park. There is no maximum number of firearms a resident can bring, but the event is first come, first serve.

