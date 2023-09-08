Tarrant board announces meeting to discuss replacing chief appraiser

The Tarrant Appraisal District board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 to discuss its next steps following chief appraiser Jeff Law’s resignation.

The meeting is the board’s first since Tarrant County commissioners and Mansfield council members took a vote of no confidence against Law. The chief appraiser turned in his resignation letter just three days later.

In a statement, board chair Tony Pompa said the next steps have to be taken with “the utmost care and precision.”

“During the past couple of weeks our board has been working tirelessly to coordinate our next meeting to discuss the ongoing personnel matters at hand,” Pompa said. “We want to assure the property owners and elected officials of Tarrant County that we hear your concerns and take them very seriously.”

Date: Sept. 18 Time: 9 a.m. Location: 2500 Handley-Ederville Road

Law said in his letter that he has decided to pursue other opportunities.

The appraisal district came under fire over the past year as trust between the agency and taxpayers eroded. Most recently, a leaked recording revealed that IT director Cal Wood suggested lying to the public about ongoing issues with the appraisal district’s information systems.

Wood was fired from his position.

