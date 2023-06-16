Here’s how kids can get free meals at Fort Worth community centers

More than one in five Texas children struggle with hunger, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture. During the summer months, children often lose access to consistent, healthy meals.

Last summer, Fort Worth’s community centers gave 23,676 meals to kids. This year, the program continues in the city’s community centers. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which partners with local organizations to distribute food outside of school hours.

CitySquare is the primary sponsor of the program in North Texas and serves all Community Centers. The Dallas-based nonprofit organization focuses on addressing hunger, health and housing.

The organization also offers after-school meals during the school year, delivering 22,669 after-school meals from Aug. 8, 2022, through May 8, 2023, at 20 Fort Worth community centers.

Fort Worth school districts also provide free meals over the summer.

Here is where children can get free breakfast this summer:

8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Fire Station Community Center, 1601 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth

8-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Dr, Fort Worth Here is where children can get free lunch:

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Atatiana Carr-Jefferson-Hillside, 1201 E Maddox Ave, Fort Worth

Noon -1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Andrew Doc Session Community Center, 201 S Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth

11 a.m. -12p.m. Monday through Friday, Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd, Fort Worth

Noon-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St, Fort Worth

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m Monday through Friday, Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger St, Fort Worth

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Fire Station Community Center, 1601 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth

11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Greenbriar Community Center, 5200 Hemphill St, Fort Worth

11 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday, Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth

11 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday, Highland Hills Community Center, 1600 Glasgow Rd, Fort Worth

Noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 5565 Truman Dr, Fort Worth

11 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday, North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave, Fort Worth

11 -11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, Northside Community Center, 1100 NW 18th St, Fort Worth

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, R.D. Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Rd, Fort Worth

Noon – 1p.m. Monday through Friday, Riverside Community Center, 3700 E Belknap St, Fort Worth

Noon-1p.m. Monday through Friday, Southside Community Center, 959 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth

11 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday, Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave, Fort Worth

12:45-1:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sycamore Community Center, 2525 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Thomas Place Community Center, 4237 Lafayette Ave, Fort Worth

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St, Fort Worth

11 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday, Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth

Here is where children can get a free snack in the afternoon: