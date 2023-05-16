Deadline looms to protest property appraisals in Dallas, Tarrant counties

Homeowners in Dallas County have until Monday to protest their annual property appraisals (or until 30 days after their notice of appraised value, whichever is later).

Officials are encouraging people to not ignore the deadline. The appraised value is what counties, cities, hospital districts and schools use to determine property tax bills.

The deadline in Tarrant County is May 30. In Denton County , it’s Wednesday. Collin County’ s deadline has already passed.

Ken Nolan, chief appraiser at the Dallas Central Appraisal District , said there are many ways to register a protest.

“You can send us documentation online,” he told county commissioners on Tuesday. "You can call us. You can use USPS mail just like you've always been able to. And you can come by the office.”

Nolan said if people come to the office in person, they should bring documents — including pictures and estimates for major repairs or renovations.

Preliminary home values in Dallas County went up 12.67% this year, much slower than last year’s 22.65% change. The higher appraisals in 2022 led to record protests and increased housing costs for both homeowners and renters whose landlords raise rents to recoup the cost of higher taxes.

Nolan said he still expects a high number of protests, but characterized the Dallas real estate market as “back to normal.”

“What keeps this market going is the continuing influx of people from outside of Dallas County,” he said. “And as long as that continues … the values will continue to go up.”

Total appraisals for the county, which includes commercial property and business personal property, increased 15.82% in 2023.

Appraisal offices have to finalize their rolls by the end of July.

