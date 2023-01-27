Tell us what you want to know about property taxes in Texas

Texas lawmakers say one of the biggest issues on their minds this legislative session is property taxes.

Right now, Texans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. This money funds our public schools and other essential services, but can also lead to sticker shock for homeowners. Lawmakers have prioritized easing some of that tax burden this year.

Lawmakers already say they plan to set aside $15 billion in the next budget to help. But what would that really mean for the typical homeowner? Who actually has the power to change tax rates? And, if you don’t own a home…why should any of this matter to you?

It’s…complicated. And we know you have a lot of questions about how this all works.Texas Standard and public radio reporters in the Lone Star State want to help demystify property taxes throughout the legislative session. So, what do you want to know? Share your questions with us and you just might hear yourself on the radio sometime soon.