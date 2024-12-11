Funding approved for a Dallas 'Signature Park' and Klyde Warren Park improvements

East Dallas' Crawford Memorial Park will officially receive its $1.5 million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department following Dallas City Council approval on Wednesday, along with an agreement to make improvements at Klyde Warren Park.

The grant money will go toward the first phase of a comprehensive improvement project at Crawford Memorial to "enhance the park’s offerings for the community." Council Member Jaime Resendez previously called Crawford Memorial Park Dallas' "Signature Park" due to its distinguishing environmental features, like 27.1 acres of Blackland Prairie and 49.6 acres of Post Oak Savannah.

The park is located in Resendez's District Five. He told council members on Wednesday the grant would allow the city to build on the existing amenities, improving the space for families and community members.

"With these improvements, we can ensure that the park continues to serve as a welcoming, safe and vibrant gathering spot while fostering a great sense of community for years to come," he said. "I'm grateful for the support that made this possible, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have."

Key improvements to the park include an all-abilities inclusive playground, accessible picnic sites with shade structures, an exercise complex, restrooms, outdoor furnishings, signage, and parking lot resurfacing at Prairie Creek Drive.

MaryAnne Campbell

A nearly one-mile surface trail will connect new amenities to existing pathways featuring two pedestrian bridges, one of which spans Elam Road.

In addition to the Crawford Memorial Park grant, Dallas City Council approved an interlocal agreement between the city and Dallas County for the improvement of Klyde Warren Park.

The agreement accepted $250,000 from Dallas County for maintenance, development, operation, and expansion of the park, which sits over Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Council Member Paul Ridley thanked the Dallas County Commissioners Court for contributing $250,000 for one of the "most heavily visited parks in the city."

