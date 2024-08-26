Boil water notice issued for some customers in North Texas

A boil water notice was issued in Rendon Monday after pressure dropped below state safety requirements.

Burleson-based Bethesda Water Supply Corporation issued the notice for customers in Rendon due to an equipment malfunction reduced distribution system pressure.

In a notice issued Monday, Bethesda Water Supply advised affected customers to boil water before washing their hands, bathing, brushing teeth, and drinking.

When pressure falls below a certain level, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires public water systems to issue boil water notices to destroy any potentially harmful bacteria.

During a boil water notice, water should be brought to a "vigorous, rolling boil" for two minutes, according to Bethesda Water Supply.

Public water system officials said they will notify customers when the water is safe for human consumption.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

