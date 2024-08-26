© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boil water notice issued for some customers in North Texas

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:40 PM CDT
Houston ISD says all schools, offices, facilities will be closed Monday due to the boil water notice.
Steve Johnson
/
via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Burleson based Bethesda Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for customers in Rendon on Monday.

A boil water notice was issued in Rendon Monday after pressure dropped below state safety requirements.

Burleson-based Bethesda Water Supply Corporation issued the notice for customers in Rendon due to an equipment malfunction reduced distribution system pressure.

In a notice issued Monday, Bethesda Water Supply advised affected customers to boil water before washing their hands, bathing, brushing teeth, and drinking.

When pressure falls below a certain level, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires public water systems to issue boil water notices to destroy any potentially harmful bacteria.

During a boil water notice, water should be brought to a "vigorous, rolling boil" for two minutes, according to Bethesda Water Supply.

Public water system officials said they will notify customers when the water is safe for human consumption.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!
Tags
Environment & Nature North Texas Tarrant CountywaterBoil Water Advisory
Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
See stories by Megan Cardona