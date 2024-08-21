Denton moves to enforce once-a-week watering and fines for violations

Residents can use sprinklers on the lawns only one day a week now that Stage 2 of Denton’s drought contingency plan has gone into effect. Tuesday’s new stage comes after the city utility department exceeded daily water treatment capacity for three days in a row while two filters are being repaired.

“As a result, residents and businesses must now adhere to increased water conservation measures, including a new outdoor irrigation schedule limited to one day per week,” Dustin Sternbeck, the city’s chief spokesperson, said in a news release. “While our water supply remains healthy, these measures ensure sustainable usage during the repair period.”

Starting Tuesday, watering of lawns and gardens is permitted only once a week and only between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Your designated watering day is based on the last digit of your address:

Tuesdays are for residential addresses ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8).

Wednesdays are for residential addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9).

Mondays are for business addresses ending in an even number.

Thursdays are for business addresses ending in an odd number.

Residents are also encouraged to adopt water-saving practices, such as using drought-resistant plants, fixing leaks promptly and reducing water use where possible.

The city has more information, including updates and a question-and-answer portal, online at www.discussdenton.com/water-wise-denton.

On Discuss Denton, city staff member Haley Salazar has said residents can still water plants using hand watering (via hose or watering can), drip irrigation, bubblers and soaker hoses.

Staff will be actively monitoring to make sure residents are complying with the measures. Any violation could result in penalties or fines, according to Tuesday’s release. The city previously said fines could be between $250 and $2,000, depending on the violation.

“As a reminder, our current situation arises from unexpected but necessary repairs on two damaged filters at our Lake Lewisville treatment facility, which have temporarily reduced our treatment capacity,” Sternbeck added in the news release.