North Texas is still under an excessive heat warning, but a weak ‘cold front’ is on its way

The excessive heat warning in North Texas has been extended through Thursday night, with temperatures across the area hovering in the mid-100s — though a slight reprieve is on its way.

A “cold front” moving into North Texas this weekend will bring temperatures down a few notches.

But don’t break out the coats just yet.

"It's slowly kind of coming down a little bit here as we hope to have a weak cold front by Saturday, which will put temperatures in the mid-90s," said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sánchez.

The "cooler" weather won't last long — temperatures are expected to return to triple-digits by Monday.

Meanwhile, triple-digit temperatures are forecast through Friday. Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 108 degrees at DFW Airport.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth strongly recommend people stay indoors as and avoid the sun during peak heat hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sanchez says heat stroke can develop quickly.

"Stay indoors with the AC. If the AC doesn't work, go somewhere like a library or museum, the mall, somewhere that has it. If you must be outdoors, stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks in the shade and check on relatives and outdoor workers to make sure they're safe," Sanchez said.