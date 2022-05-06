Dallas residents can call hotline to report coyote sightings

The hotline number, which is 469-676-9813, is intended to make it easier for residents to report sightings of coyotes in their neighborhood. Residents will be able to leave their contact information and provide details about a coyote’s behavior.

Animal Services employees will follow up with residents if needed and use the information to track coyotes that could pose a threat to residents.

Officials say they believe there are several coyotes in the area that have become overly socialized to humans. So far, three coyotes have been killed since the 2-year-old boy was attacked. Officials, however say they don't know if they'll ever be able to determine which coyote attacked the child. The boy reportedly is in stable condition.

Coyotes typically stay away from humans, but Animal Services employees say there are things residents can do to keep them away. That includes removing outdoor pet food and keeping trash bins secured and shut.

