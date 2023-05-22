Vote in our bracket: What's the best burger joint in North Texas?

What's better than a big, juicy cheeseburger? Well, if you're inclined to eat meat, the answer is nothing. Nothing is better than a big, juicy cheeseburger.

There are no shortage of burger joints in North Texas. But with the sheer number of them, it begs the question: Which one is the best?

We asked you on Facebook last week to tell us your favorite burger joint in North Texas. We received dozens of responses, and now we're asking you to vote in our bracket for the best burger joint. We've got it all on here, from more upscale, refined restaurants to the classic drive-in, cash-only joints.

Vote below in our bracket for the best burger joint in North Texas.