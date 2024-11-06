Texas Rep. Button elected to ninth term, beating challenger Bishop

Republican Rep. Angie Chen Button has won a ninth term in the Texas Legislature, beating her Democratic opponent, Averie Bishop, in a competitive race for House District 112.

Button won with 54% of votes, according to unofficial results.

She was first elected in 2008 and has survived several challenges. She easily won her primary in March over challenger Chad Carnahan with 72% of the vote.

She campaigned this year on what she says is her record of supporting small businesses and working with Democrats in the Legislature. She was one of 63 Republicans who voted last session to keep the governor’s voucher-like Education Savings Accounts in a sprawling education bill, which ultimately failed when the ESAs were stripped.

Gov. Greg Abbott campaigned for Button in Garland days before the election.

Button is the second Asian-American woman to serve in the Texas Legislature.

Bishop, a former Miss Texas, positioned herself as a new candidate for the changing district, and one who would vote against the governor’s school voucher program in the next session. She supports fully funding public schools, overturning the abortion ban and expanding affordable health care, according to her website.

This is the second time in Texas history that two Asian-American candidates have faced off in the general election for a legislative seat, according to the Texas Tribune.

HD 112 covers part of Northeast Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Sachse, Rowlett and Sunnyvale. Asian Americans make up about 12% of the district, compared to about 6% of the state population.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .