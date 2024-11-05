Republican Andy Hopper wins Texas House seat, representing Wise and part of Denton counties

Republican Andy Hopper captured the race for Texas House District 64, defeating Democrat Angela Brewer in her second bid for the seat.

Unofficial results reported by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday showed 64.6% of voters, or 57,121 people, cast their ballots for Hopper.

District 64 spans all of Wise County and a portion of Denton County, including most of the city of Denton. Brewer, a Denton native, led in Denton County votes by a margin of nearly 650.

However, in Wise County, unofficial final results indicated Hopper won over 85.2% of voters.

Gov. Greg Abbott congratulated Hopper on his win in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Hopper, co-founder of Wise County Conservatives, defeated incumbent Lynn Stucky for the Republican nomination by 3.4 percentage points in the May runoff election.

Meanwhile, Brewer ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

A chief warrant officer for the Texas State Guard, Hopper focused his campaign on security at the Texas-Mexico border and lowering property taxes for homeowners.

Brewer’s campaign emphasized advocacy for abortion rights in Texas and opposition to private school vouchers.

