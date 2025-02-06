Former principal, local parent among latest candidates to file for Denton ISD school board

Another incumbent and two new candidates have filed to run for the Denton ISD school board.

Charles Stafford filed to run for reelection to Place 5 on the board. Stafford, who has made no secret of his frustration over the state’s failure to increase the basic student allotment since 2019, has served on the school board since 2004.

He filed after Amy Bundgus filed to run for reelection for Place 3. If elected, Bundgus would serve a second term on the board.

Tanya Wright, a parent with children in the school district, has filed to run for Place 3, opposing Bundgus. Wright has volunteered in schools.

Retired Denton ISD principal and teacher Buddy Dunworth filed to run for Place 4 on the board. Dunworth worked in the district for 24 years before retiring last year as principal of McMath Middle School.

The seat is held currently by Mia Price, a longtime Denton board member and former board president who has not announced a run for reelection.

The final day to file for candidacy in the May 3 election is Feb. 14.

