So far, just one incumbent has filed to run for Denton school board

Wednesday was the first day to file to run for three seats up for election on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees, and so far just one incumbent has signaled her intent to keep her seat.

Amy Bundgus filed to run for reelection for Place 3 on the school board. Two other incumbents finish their three-year terms this year: Mia Price, Place 4 trustee, and Charles Stafford, Place 5 trustee. Price was first elected to the board in 2001, and Stafford served from 1988 to 1994 and has served since his reelection in 2004.

In her first term on the board, Bundgus has been a firm voice for parental rights, objecting to library materials she said were inappropriate. She didn’t shrink from questioning the school district’s efforts to bring health care clinics to the district, casting the sole vote against the proposal that eventually opened the Denton ISD employee wellness center, a clinic housed in a district facility and run by Concentra.

In 2023, she cast the only dissenting vote against opening the nonprofit PediPlace Clinic at Fred Moore High School in part, she said, because she fielded an unprecedented number of emails from constituents about having a clinic for students who are uninsured, underinsured or are on Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Bundgus qualified that she joined the board and the district in a desire for all students to have access to health care. However, Bundgus asked the board to table, estimating that 95% of the responses she got from the community objected to the clinic.

The final day to file for candidacy is Feb. 14.