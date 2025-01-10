Why a plan to split Keller ISD into two districts has trustees feeling ‘blindsided’

Just hours after two Keller ISD trustees expressed dismay over a plan to detach a portion of their district to establish a new independent school district, two other members of the board confirmed a meeting date to discuss and take possible action regarding the change, according to statements issued Jan. 9.

One board member made it clear she is against the proposal. The other demanded the formation of a task force or committee to explore it.

In separate statements posted to Facebook, trustees Joni Shaw Smith and Chelsea Kelly voiced concerns about the split and called for action to ensure transparency and community involvement in the decision-making process. Both confirmed “the rumor (of a proposed split) is true,” with Kelly adding she was against the proposal.

Two hours after Smith and Kelly posted their statements, board President Charles Randklev confirmed in a statement on Facebook that the board will hold a special meeting behind closed doors Jan. 16 to discuss the possibility of reshaping the district. The board could act following the meeting, he said.

The meeting and its agenda is not yet posted to the district’s website.

“At the conclusion of that meeting should (we) believe this path is in the best interest of our students then the board will act accordingly, all while providing more details along with answers to commonly asked questions,” Randklev said.

Trustee Chris Coker said in a statement posted to Facebook, an hour after Randklev posted, that the process was correct and legal.

“Limited board members were read into the details to prevent a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act. I was not one of them, and that’s OK,” Coker said. “I understand that this is a shocking idea, but if we don’t look at all options available to us, then we are not doing what we were elected for.”

Smith and Kelly meanwhile emphasized the need for a structured, transparent process similar to previous district initiatives such as bond elections.

Smith said in her statement: “To say that Trustee Kelly and I were blindsided and shocked is an understatement.”

The plan was unexpectedly revealed by Randklev, Vice President John Birt and trustee Micah Young during a Dec. 19 closed session meeting, Smith said. The plan would create a new Alliance ISD to the west of Denton Highway while reducing Keller ISD’s boundaries to the east, according to the now-confirmed rumors.

“Decisions of this magnitude require robust debate, community input and careful consideration,” Smith said.

On Jan. 8, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Fort Worth City Council member Charles Lauersdorf also expressed concerns surrounding the district’s lack of transparency when the rumors surfaced.

“It’s critical this discussion and process is given extremely careful thought,” Parker said.

In their statements, Smith and Kelly both highlighted the absence of a public forum or task force to explore the ramifications of such a split, from logistical and financial perspectives to the broader impact on student opportunities, academic performance and community cohesion.

“I am not OK with this,” Kelly said. “I am not OK with the way this has been rolled out or that our community has had no input on this idea. … Our community needs to be fully informed and involved in this process.”

After the meeting — once there is information to share — it will be presented in a transparent manner, Randklev said.

“An idea of this magnitude requires significant legal analysis therefore we will have these discussions internally as a board,” he said.

For Randklev, this proposal is about raising the ceiling — and floor — of Keller ISD students, all while the state prioritizes other areas over education, he said. Coker said the same.

“As a result, school districts throughout our state are being faced with unprecedented challenges,” Randklev said. “Neighboring districts are closing campuses, increasing class sizes and cutting programming.”

Randklev refuses to accept that as the district’s fate, he said.

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, a father of students in the district, also knows it’s Randklev and other trustees’ responsibility to ensure the best educational outcomes for all students, he told the Report, later posting a statement on Facebook.

“I have total faith and trust that any decision being made or being contemplated is with the nearly 35,000 students best interest in mind,” Mizani said. “I look forward to learning more about this potential restructure and what it would mean for students, families, and educators.”

Smith and Kelly, in their statements, raised several questions that remain unanswered, including:

How would existing district assets be divided?

What would be the impact on property taxes and school funding?

How would the new district manage and fund its operations?

Such uncertainties, they argue, necessitate attention and a methodical approach to ensure that any decision made is in the best interest of all community members, particularly students and families.

“This is a pivotal moment for Keller ISD,” Smith said. “Chelsea and I are committed to ensuring that our community has the information, voice and opportunity to guide this process.”

It seems unlikely that Smith or Kelly will know anything until Jan. 16, according to Randklev and Coker’s statements.

“If you are reading this and the idea of discussion scares you, please don’t ever run for public office,” Coker said.

Kelly grew up in Keller ISD schools, her statement said. Smith sends her two boys to Keller ISD schools. Both said their love for the entire Keller ISD community has no bounds.

“And we are taking the high road,” Smith said.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to include comments from Keller ISD board President Charles Randklev, trustee Chris Coker and Keller Mayor Armin Mizani.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.