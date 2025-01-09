Splitting Keller ISD in two? Fort Worth mayor opposes idea, hasn’t heard from district

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker opposes an idea being bandied about by Keller ISD trustees that would see the north Tarrant County district split into two separate independent school districts.

Keller ISD has not formally discussed nor proposed the district division. Social media posts circulating said the school board would divide the district along Denton Highway, with the creation of a new Alliance ISD to the west and a shrunken Keller ISD to the east.

A Keller ISD spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Fort Worth Report request for comment. The next Keller ISD school board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Parker learned about the move to potentially split Keller ISD during a late afternoon meeting Jan. 7. She has not heard directly from Keller ISD administrators nor trustees.

“Based on the information I’ve gathered since then, I do not support a move to split Keller ISD, which would impact countless students and families,” Parker said in a statement. “Ensuring every child has full access to a quality education should be the top priority for all decision makers. And like every decision regarding our kids and their education, it’s critical this discussion and process is given extremely careful thought.”

Fort Worth City Council member Charles Lauersdorf, who represents most of the Keller ISD population, told the Report he’s heard the same rumors. If Keller ISD split, Lauersdorf would represent nearly all of the population within the new Alliance ISD.

“We haven’t heard anything officially,” Lauersdorf said. “I’m standing by, ready to collaborate and work with Keller ISD for the betterment of our students and staff, whatever that looks like. You know, we’re waiting.”

A potential division of Keller ISD is allowed under state law. The Keller ISD school board would have to approve a resolution outlining the parts of the district that would be detached.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court would first hold a hearing on the resolution then call for an election. Besides the school district, the commissioners would be the only other authority on the initiative.

The mayor and council members would have zero authority over the proposed split.

ivision would move forward only if a majority of voters approved and at least 25% of the registered voters in each proposed school district cast a ballot.

If the ballot initiative is approved, the commissioners would appoint a seven-member school board that would serve until the next regular election.

Lauersdorf isn’t taking a side on splitting Keller ISD, but he has one objection.

“I don’t oppose it just yet, because I don’t know what it would actually look like,” he said. “I’m opposed to the lack of transparency, though.”

Jacob Sanchez is a senior education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

