Fort Worth ISD announced school closures, relocations in 2024. Here’s where those stand

Fort Worth ISD announced the closure of four schools and the complete relocation of students from two schools to new campuses in 2024.

The decisions, rooted in strategic planning, aim to optimize educational outcomes and utilize district resources more efficiently, Kellie Spencer, deputy superintendent of operations, told the Report.

As changes unfold, the district is adamant in communicating with campus leaders and educators to understand what they — and their campuses — need, she said, particularly in regard to the relocation of International Newcomer Academy to the old Forest Oak Sixth Grade building and Applied Learning Academy’s move to the now-shuttered Wedgwood Sixth Grade.

In December, Spencer updated the Report on the progress of projects surrounding recent closures and moves.

Fort Worth ISD closed two campuses in 2024 while announcing the impending closures of two more. In March, the district closed Forest Oak Sixth Grade for the 2024-25 school year and shut down Wedgwood Sixth Grade.

Later in August, trustees approved the impending closure of McLean Sixth Grade and, in December, voted to rezone attendance boundaries in east Fort Worth, essentially closing West Handley Elementary School by 2028.

These decisions were driven by a variety of factors, according to district officials.

Forest Oak Sixth Grade was closed due to struggling academic outcomes, while the other three campuses closed — or are set to close — because of declining enrollment and underutilization.

Some of those campus closures opened up space for student relocation.

During a December bond committee meeting, Spencer told members the district’s Applied Learning Academy will relocate to the better-equipped Wedgwood Sixth Grade building after the 2024-25 school year.

The move provides students immediate benefits, including access to enhanced facilities like band halls and an auditorium — resources that were previously lacking.

“There will be more room, essentially, for teachers in those spaces,” Spencer said.

Still, some longtime educators at the campus expressed a familiar frustration with frequent relocations, Spencer said. In 2021, Applied Learning Academy moved to its current location at the old Rosemont Sixth Grade Center. They will move again just four years later.

Spencer hopes the Wedgwood campus can be Applied Learning Academy’s ultimate landing spot, she said. During their January meeting, district board members will likely consider shifting some 2021 bond dollars to Wedgwood Sixth Grade for necessary renovations and additions, she said.

“They’re still going to get renovations, but just at their new facility,” Spencer said.

Future plans for the current Applied Learning Academy at 3908 McCart Ave. are not yet confirmed.

“As of today, we’re tossing some things around, but nothing definite yet,” she said.

While discussions continue around the future of Applied Learning Academy, the district is also in the process of relocating its International Newcomer Academy to the old Forest Oak Sixth Grade campus.

“We’re in good shape there,” Spencer said. “The marquee has moved over … the community is ready to welcome them. Movers are scheduled for Dec. 21 … so, when teachers return from the break, they’ll be ready.”

Everything will be moved into the new campus by Jan. 7, Spencer said. Still, the future of the current International Newcomer Academy site on Fort Worth’s Valentine Street is unclear.

“We are currently evaluating the use of the facility with a possible plan to relocate staff based on needs across the district,” Spencer said.

As for McLean Sixth Grade and West Handley Elementary, both set to shut down by 2028, discussions about their futures remain preliminary.

“With that being the 2028-29 school year, that is sort of on our back burner,” Spencer said, before referencing the district’s $2 million facilities master plan that will guide the long-range use of campuses. “But we’ll be talking about that probably relatively soon, probably mid-to-late spring, as we really are finalizing the details of the overall plan.”

District officials, and trustees, will wait on those results before making any decisions, Spencer said.

