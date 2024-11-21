Northwest ISD voters rejected tax rate increase. How will it affect Fort Worth-area district?

Following a failed Nov. 5 referendum, Northwest ISD will levy a new tax rate for the 2024-25 school year.

Northwest ISD residents voted down a proposed 3-cent increase in the district’s tax rate aimed at covering the district’s deficit. In turn, the board of trustees was forced to ratify a lower-than-expected rate for the 2024-25 school year during its Nov. 11 meeting.

As 55.8% of district residents opposed the proposed increase, the district’s newly approved rate marks a decrease from the previous fiscal year. Trustees unanimously set the maintenance-and-operations tax rate, which funds day-to-day operations, at 66.69 cents per $100 valuation while keeping the interest and sinking rate, which funds debt payments, at 42.10 cents per $100 valuation.

The sum of the two make up the district’s total tax rate: $1.0879 per $100 valuation, just below 2023’s rate of $1.0902 per $100 valuation.

This rate will nevertheless raise more taxes for the district’s day-to-day operations than last year’s rate, according to meeting documents, as enrollment in the 31,000-student district grew by roughly 1,500 students and its taxpayer base expanded.

Still, officials are looking to increase class sizes to further mitigate the district’s nearly $16 million budget deficit, the district said in a statement following the release of election results.

“Northwest ISD will now analyze increased class sizes as well as additional operations for further potential changes,” the district said. “Each potential change will be balanced as carefully as possible to maintain the high quality of instructional programs and services that families expect of Northwest ISD.”

In 2023, the average home in Northwest ISD had an appraised value of $552,605, according to the district. However, only $420,208 of the value was used for taxes, resulting in an average property tax bill to Northwest ISD residents of $4,581.11.

In 2024, the average home in Northwest ISD had a market value of $527,881, according to the district, with a net taxable value of $393,911. With the adopted tax rate, the new average property tax bill will be $4,285.36.

This represents an average decrease of $295.75 from last year’s tax bill, as property values throughout the district also fell on average.

But, in applying the adopted tax rate to last year’s appraisal numbers for reference, the average property tax bill to Northwest ISD would have been $4,571.44 with the tax rate decrease — just $10 less than what the average homeowner paid in 2023.

Northwest ISD will see increased tax revenue, according to district documents, as more students and businesses move to the area.

The total appraised value of all property in the district grew by nearly $3 billion between 2023 and 2024, according to the district.

However, the growth in revenue will not be enough to eat away at the district’s budget deficit, which has ballooned in recent years. Northwest ISD’s fast enrollment growth has outpaced stagnant state funding, the district said.

For now, while officials look toward increasing class sizes, the district will also continue to advocate for state lawmakers to adequately fund public schools, the press release said. The state has not increased its funding for districts since 2019.

“School districts are facing unprecedented choices that have a direct impact on the classroom, and it’s time for our state leaders to step up and do what’s right for the 5.5 million children in Texas public schools,” Superintendent Mark Foust said.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

