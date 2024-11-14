Four reasons Denton ISD is struggling to close its $19 million budget deficit

Denton ISD has been operating at a budget deficit since the 2023-24 school year. At the present, the district has whittled a $33 million deficit to $19 million through a menu of cost-saving measures.

The school district gave $10 million in raises in 2023, in part because state education officials got assurances from state lawmakers that the 88th Legislature would put $4 billion into public education. That didn’t happen.

While the district has seen the cost of utilities go up over the last year or so — which is to be expected as the district builds and opens new schools at a fast clip — as well as property insurance rates, Denton ISD has seen an impact in four spending areas: