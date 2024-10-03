Trustees: Suspended Grand Prairie superintendent violated district policy

Grand Prairie ISD’s superintendent allegedly violated a district policy regarding “discrimination, harassment and retaliation involving District employees,” board members said Wednesday.

Jorge Arredondo remains suspended after being placed on paid administrative leave last month amid an outside investigation. He had been on the job since July.

After a lengthy closed-door discussion Wednesday, trustees voted 4-2, with one abstention, to “move forward” because of the policy violation, but did not elaborate on what that means.

Several parents spoke in his defense, saying the board should bring Arredondo back on the job they hired him to do this spring.

Lupe Adelle Castillo called for transparency.

“I would like to know what’s going on,” she said. “We’ve been waiting hours. We don’t know what’s going on. We need this man to help us."

Retired Dallas Police officer Gil Cerda told trustees their evidence needed to be solid, not based on rumors or innuendo.

"I hope board members who voted for this action against Dr. Arredondo were 100% convinced at the time you did this, based on your knowledge of allegations,” he said.

Trustee Gloria Carrillo said the investigation and rumors online have damaged Arredondo’s professional reputation.

“This investigation has been extremely difficult for us that are on the board, for our city, for our school district,” Carrillo said. “I’m asking that Dr. Arredondo be reinstated that he be allowed to do the job that this board voted 7-0 for him to do.”

Board secretary Emily Liles acknowledged that trustees chose who they thought was the best superintendent at the time, but that the board has to “stand on policy.”

“And when there is a violation of policy and a subsequent investigation that shows a violation of the policy, you take action,” she said.

The board plans to release a report with the results of the investigation.

“The community … will see what the information that we received and understand the basis of the decision tonight,” said board Vice President Bryan Parra, who abstained from Wednesday’s vote.

Deputy Superintendent of Business Operations Tracy Ray is serving as interim superintendent.

