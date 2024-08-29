Will Fort Worth ISD’s superintendent stay? Mayor unsure, says district needs leadership

Mayor Mattie Parker sees Fort Worth ISD facing a leadership vacuum as the school board and superintendent work through a strained relationship.

Parker called for trustees to step up and put in place a plan to turn around Fort Worth ISD during a letter and speech issued at the Aug. 27 school board meeting. The state of the district — ranging from poor academic achievement that started before the pandemic to a strategic plan in limbo and a deficit budget — is unacceptable, she said.

Parker pinned the problematic position on the nine elected trustees and Superintendent Angélica Ramsey, the only district employee who directly reports to the school board.

“Whether or not they agree that she’s their future leader, I don’t know that, and you would have to ask them,” Parker told the Fort Worth Report during a news conference outside of the school board meeting room in the District Service Center. “They’ve been really difficult to pin down, quite frankly, in the public realm. I’ve had private conversations with each of them. They seem to be taking this decision very seriously.”

Seven trustees did not respond to Report requests to comment about Ramsey’s future with the district. Trustee Tobi Jackson declined to comment.

In a statement, newly elected board President Roxanne Martinez said she appreciates the support and commitment from the mayor, community leaders and everyone who cares deeply about students.

“Our board is fully committed to a close partnership with the city, ensuring that FWISD continues to prioritize delivering excellent instruction for all students. Together, we can rise to the challenges before us and strengthen our public education system for the betterment of our students, families and community,” Martinez said.

Ramsey came to Fort Worth ISD in September 2022 after leading Midland ISD for just under two years. She has an annual salary of $337,484. Her contract, which was not extended, is set to expire in 2026.

In a statement, Ramsey acknowledged student achievement is not where district leaders want it to be, a failure that makes leading the district important to her. She sees the challenge as a leadership opportunity. Ramsey plans to detail the district’s unofficial A-F ratings from the state during a school board meeting in September.

“This is the reason I came to FWISD — to realize the potential of every student and the district. I am committed to making FWISD an outstanding school district,” Ramsey said, adding she wants to maintain a strong, collaborative relationship with the city government so they can overcome challenges together.

Parker’s speech to the school board was two minutes long, the amount of time allotted to all speakers during public comments at meetings. Trustees and Ramsey listened to Parker as she pushed for, as she described it, ambitious leadership to uplift the district.

“I’m normally in your seats on the City Council dais. I know what it’s like to be faced with enormous decisions that have lasting consequences all while taking criticism and community pressure,” Parker said to trustees. “Please let this moment be your catalyst.”

Several people gathered inside the school board room clapped at the end of Parker’s speech.

Parker acknowledged swapping superintendents is not a silver bullet.

“Even if they decide to make a leadership change, this still remains the same,” Parker said, referring to how Fort Worth ISD’s issues will not resolve solely because of a new superintendent.

Trustees could stand by their superintendent and fix their relationship. Every professional relationship is repairable, Parker said. The key? “If you agree to put your differences aside and really work together,” she said.

In 2024, the school board and superintendent split over several decisions.

The school board and Ramsey disagreed on which goals she should be evaluated, leading the superintendent to allege trustees breached her contract. Trustees gave Ramsey a $15,000 bonus, the lowest contractually obligated amount, in July.

The school board also struck down Ramsey’s proposed strategic plan in a 5-2 vote over concerns about lack of community engagement and two absent trustees.

The strategic plan was not strong enough, said Parker, who formerly worked in education as the founding chief executive of the Tarrant To & Through Partnership, a nonprofit focused on connecting students to post-high school career and educational opportunities.

Martinez is confident that the school board will be able to adopt a strategic plan with clear goals, steps and metrics.

“This plan will guide our efforts to drive student achievement and hold us accountable as we strive to meet the needs of every student in our district,” Martinez said.

Fort Worth ISD’s budget also needs to be aligned with the district’s priorities, Parker said. She called for an audit of district finances so dollars can be aligned with improving student achievement.

“Your budget tells a story,” said Parker, who is leading the City Council through its budget adoption process. “What are your priorities? I don’t think their budget tells that story today. I think there are ways to adjust that and realign it.”

More than 40 community leaders, ranging from foundation executives to former Mayor Betsy Price, signed on to Parker’s letter to the school board. The mayor suggested trustees and the top brass of the district listen to teachers and leaders in philanthropy and the broader education community in Fort Worth.

The next step? Tie the budget to strategic priorities.

“Because otherwise you’re never going to get there,” Parker said. “There are limited resources. The Texas Legislature really has to tackle school finance this next session, but, until they do, these are the resources we have. Every single penny needs to go into classrooms — period. I don’t think they’re there yet.”

Everything Parker and dozens of leaders are calling for relies on one thing, she said. And she did not see it as she sat in the audience.

“What we’re really lacking,” Parker said, “is leadership in the room.”

Education reporter Matthew Sgroi contributed.

Jacob Sanchez is a senior education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

