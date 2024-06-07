Fort Worth ISD school board OKs $194.6M in purchases. Here’s what they bought

Fort Worth ISD schools will soon receive updated reading curricula and school security upgrades.

They are part of more than $194.6 million in purchases that the school board approved in May.

Here’s what trustees approved:

Food service contract

What is it? A one-year contract with a food service management company.

A one-year contract with a food service management company. What’s the cost? $39.9 million.

$39.9 million. Who’s the vendor? Sodexo Operations.

Sodexo Operations. Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue.

Special revenue. What was the vote? 7-2, with President Camille Rodriguez and trustee Michael Ryan dissenting.

High-quality reading instructional materials

What is it? The Amplify Texas Elementary Literacy Program, a reading curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade. The materials are Texas Education Agency approved and considered high-quality instructional aids.

The Amplify Texas Elementary Literacy Program, a reading curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade. The materials are Texas Education Agency approved and considered high-quality instructional aids. What’s the cost? $1.2 million.

$1.2 million. Who’s the vendor? Amplify.

Amplify. Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue.

Special revenue. What was the vote? 8-1, with Ryan against.

Supplemental reading intervention and acceleration program

What is it? Two programs that reinforce basic literacy skills and help boost students’ learning. The reading curriculum is used for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Two programs that reinforce basic literacy skills and help boost students’ learning. The reading curriculum is used for kindergarten through eighth grade. What’s the cost? $1.3 million.

$1.3 million. Who’s the vendor? Lexia Learning.

Lexia Learning. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous.

Panic alert systems for schools

What is it? Equipment to retrofit existing public announcement systems in schools for panic alerts as required under state law.

Equipment to retrofit existing public announcement systems in schools for panic alerts as required under state law. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $10 million.

Not to exceed $10 million. Who’s the vendor? Digi Security Systems.

Digi Security Systems. Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue.

Special revenue. What was the vote? Unanimous.

Safety film

What is it? Safety film for all exterior doors and ground-level windows as required under state law. The film should make the glass harder to break through.

Safety film for all exterior doors and ground-level windows as required under state law. The film should make the glass harder to break through. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $10 million.

Not to exceed $10 million. Who’s the vendor? NGC Films and Graphics; Solar Art; Window Film Depot; and Epic Solar.

NGC Films and Graphics; Solar Art; Window Film Depot; and Epic Solar. Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue.

Special revenue. What was the vote? Unanimous.

Furniture, fixture and equipment services for W.C. Stripling Middle School

What is it? Trustees allowed the superintendent to enter into negotiations for a contractor for furniture, fixture and equipment services at W.C. Stripling Middle School. The three firms vying for the contract, in order of best value as determined by administrators, are School Specialty, Spencer & Co. and Meteor Education.

Trustees allowed the superintendent to enter into negotiations for a contractor for furniture, fixture and equipment services at W.C. Stripling Middle School. The three firms vying for the contract, in order of best value as determined by administrators, are School Specialty, Spencer & Co. and Meteor Education. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $1.8 million.

Not to exceed $1.8 million. Who’s the vendor? To be determined; negotiations ongoing.

To be determined; negotiations ongoing. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? Unanimous.

Construction manager at risk for Meacham Middle School renovations

What is it? Trustees selected a firm to manage renovations at Meacham Middle School.

Trustees selected a firm to manage renovations at Meacham Middle School. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $39.5 million.

Not to exceed $39.5 million. Who’s the vendor? JSWPDQ.

JSWPDQ. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? 8-1, with Ryan against.

Construction manager at risk for Riverside Middle School

What is it? Trustees selected a firm to manage renovations at Riverside Middle School.

Trustees selected a firm to manage renovations at Riverside Middle School. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $36.7 million.

Not to exceed $36.7 million. Who’s the vendor? Joint venture between firms Cadence McShane and Morales.

Joint venture between firms Cadence McShane and Morales. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? 8-1, with Ryan against.

Construction manager at risk for Daggett Montessori renovations

What is it? Trustees selected a firm to manage renovations at Daggett Montessori.

Trustees selected a firm to manage renovations at Daggett Montessori. What’s the cost? $19.1 million.

$19.1 million. Who’s the vendor? Phillips/May Corp.

Phillips/May Corp. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? 8-1, with Ryan against.

Closeout of contract for Rolling Hills Elementary construction

What is it? Trustees formally signaled the end of a contract for construction at the new Rolling Hills Elementary and awarded the final payment to a construction firm.

Trustees formally signaled the end of a contract for construction at the new Rolling Hills Elementary and awarded the final payment to a construction firm. What’s the cost? $2.1 million.

$2.1 million. Who’s the vendor? Construction firms Imperial and Morales.

Construction firms Imperial and Morales. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? Unanimous.

Spending limit increased for minor 2021 bond projects

What is it? Trustees increased the budget for minor construction projects needed as part of the 2021 bond. Initially, the budget was $5 million.

Trustees increased the budget for minor construction projects needed as part of the 2021 bond. Initially, the budget was $5 million. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $15 million.

Not to exceed $15 million. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda, a list of items considered routine that can be approved in one vote.

Medicaid billing services

What is it? A firm that files and processes Medicaid claims for Fort Worth ISD. Districts receive money from the school Medicaid program when special education students receive medical services, such as physical therapy or tube feeding.

A firm that files and processes Medicaid claims for Fort Worth ISD. Districts receive money from the school Medicaid program when special education students receive medical services, such as physical therapy or tube feeding. What’s the cost? 5% of actual revenue generated from Medicaid reimbursements.

5% of actual revenue generated from Medicaid reimbursements. Who’s the vendor? Public Consulting Group.

Public Consulting Group. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Budget amendment

What is it? Administrators adjusted the 2023-24 general fund budget to account for a $7.3 million increase in the district’s planning and timekeeping system as well as late purchases and repairs for the district’s maintenance and fleet operations.

Administrators adjusted the 2023-24 general fund budget to account for a $7.3 million increase in the district’s planning and timekeeping system as well as late purchases and repairs for the district’s maintenance and fleet operations. What’s the cost? $7.3 million.

$7.3 million. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous.

New timekeeping systems

What is it? Trustees bought a new timekeeping system for employees. Previous systems had been in place for a combined 34 years.

Trustees bought a new timekeeping system for employees. Previous systems had been in place for a combined 34 years. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $5.3 million.

Not to exceed $5.3 million. Who’s the vendor? Frontline Technologies Group.

Frontline Technologies Group. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous.

Legal services

What is it? Trustees renewed contracts for districtwide legal services from 25 law firms.

Trustees renewed contracts for districtwide legal services from 25 law firms. What’s the cost? $1.2 million annually.

$1.2 million annually. Who’s the vendor? Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett; Bracewell LLP; Bracket & Ellis, PC; Cantey Hanger LLP; Clark Hill; Escamilla & Poneck LLP; Salas Law; Fanning, Harper, Martinson, Brandt & Kutchin PC; Thompson & Horton LLP; Greenberg Traurig; Jones Walker LLP; Karczewski, Bradshaw, Spalding LLP; Kelly, Hart & Hallman LLP; Leasor Crass PC; Leon Alcala PLLC; Norton, Rose, Fulbright US LLP; McCall, Parkhurst & Horton LLP; O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo; Orrick, Herrington, & Sutliffe LLP; Ray & Wood; Rogers, Morris & Grover LLP; Underwood Law Firm; Watson, Caraway, Midkiff & Luningham; Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle; and West & Associates LLP.

Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett; Bracewell LLP; Bracket & Ellis, PC; Cantey Hanger LLP; Clark Hill; Escamilla & Poneck LLP; Salas Law; Fanning, Harper, Martinson, Brandt & Kutchin PC; Thompson & Horton LLP; Greenberg Traurig; Jones Walker LLP; Karczewski, Bradshaw, Spalding LLP; Kelly, Hart & Hallman LLP; Leasor Crass PC; Leon Alcala PLLC; Norton, Rose, Fulbright US LLP; McCall, Parkhurst & Horton LLP; O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo; Orrick, Herrington, & Sutliffe LLP; Ray & Wood; Rogers, Morris & Grover LLP; Underwood Law Firm; Watson, Caraway, Midkiff & Luningham; Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle; and West & Associates LLP. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund; debt service fund; 2017 bond; and 2021 bond.

General fund; debt service fund; 2017 bond; and 2021 bond. What was the vote? Unanimous.

Unobligated funds for equitable services to private nonprofit schools

What is it? Federal education law requires school districts to provide and set aside funds for equitable services to private nonprofit schools that serve children from low-income families.

Federal education law requires school districts to provide and set aside funds for equitable services to private nonprofit schools that serve children from low-income families. What’s the cost? Total of $935,873; $394,011 for 2022-23 school year and $541,862 for 2023-24 school year.

Total of $935,873; $394,011 for 2022-23 school year and $541,862 for 2023-24 school year. Who’s the vendor? Education Service Center Region 11.

Education Service Center Region 11. Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue.

Special revenue. What was the vote? 8-0; the contract was on the consent agenda. Trustee Anne Darr abstained because she works for Region 11.

Floor scrubbers and pads for high schools

What is it? The purchase of floor scrubbers for high school campuses. The district plans to buy new scrubbers for middle and elementary schools later.

The purchase of floor scrubbers for high school campuses. The district plans to buy new scrubbers for middle and elementary schools later. What’s the cost? $908,867.

$908,867. Who’s the vendor? Complete Supply-DFW.

Complete Supply-DFW. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Establish the North Side High School Scholarship Fund

What is it? The school board formalized an existing scholarship fund for North Side High School after alumni requested an account. Fort Worth ISD’s Division of Business and Finance has managed a scholarship for North Side High School since 1993. The fund has $301,500 — which come from two donations in the 1980s and 1990s — and only interest is used to award scholarships.

The school board formalized an existing scholarship fund for North Side High School after alumni requested an account. Fort Worth ISD’s Division of Business and Finance has managed a scholarship for North Side High School since 1993. The fund has $301,500 — which come from two donations in the 1980s and 1990s — and only interest is used to award scholarships. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Warehouse space

What is it? A contract renewing the lease of warehouse space at 560 N. Beach St. for an additional year. The contract is in its third year.

A contract renewing the lease of warehouse space at 560 N. Beach St. for an additional year. The contract is in its third year. What’s the cost? $391,200.

$391,200. Who’s the vendor? Melvin Evans Properties.

Melvin Evans Properties. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Energy management equipment and services

What is it? The district’s maintenance department plans to use three vendors for energy management equipment and services.

The district’s maintenance department plans to use three vendors for energy management equipment and services. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $200,000.

Not to exceed $200,000. Who’s the vendor? Enviromatic Systems, Climatec and Logical Solutions.

Enviromatic Systems, Climatec and Logical Solutions. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund and TRE.

General fund and TRE. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Principal professional development

What is it? Fort Worth ISD has an agreement with the University of North Texas at Dallas for principal professional development.

Fort Worth ISD has an agreement with the University of North Texas at Dallas for principal professional development. What’s the cost? $50,000.

$50,000. Who’s the vendor? University of North Texas at Dallas.

University of North Texas at Dallas. Where’s the funding coming from? $45,000 from general fund; $5,000 from special revenue.

$45,000 from general fund; $5,000 from special revenue. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Training for administrators at 20 campuses

What is it? Principals, executive directors and other campus-level leaders from 20 schools will receive training to improve student outcomes.

Principals, executive directors and other campus-level leaders from 20 schools will receive training to improve student outcomes. What’s the cost? $447,800.

$447,800. Who’s the vendor? Education Service Center Region 11.

Education Service Center Region 11. Where’s the funding coming from? Special revenue.

Special revenue. What was the vote? 8-0; the contract was on the consent agenda. Darr abstained because she works for Region 11.

Ramp and stair replacement at Southwest High School

What is it? A contract to replace the stairs and ramps at Southwest High School’s baseball field.

A contract to replace the stairs and ramps at Southwest High School’s baseball field. What’s the cost? $423,711.

$423,711. Who’s the vendor? Icon Diversified.

Icon Diversified. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Wheelchair lifts at two schools

What is it? The replacement of wheelchair lifts at Richard J. Wilson Elementary and Boulevard Heights School.

The replacement of wheelchair lifts at Richard J. Wilson Elementary and Boulevard Heights School. What’s the cost? $110,597.

$110,597. Who’s the vendor? American Elevator Technologies.

American Elevator Technologies. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Scrub and coat services for gym floors

What is it? Annual scrubbing and coating of gym floors at middle and high schools, Billingsley Field House and the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

Annual scrubbing and coating of gym floors at middle and high schools, Billingsley Field House and the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. What’s the cost? $80,615.

$80,615. Who’s the vendor? QHF Sports.

QHF Sports. Where’s the funding coming from? TRE.

TRE. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Safety surface replacement at John T. White Elementary’s playground

What is it? The maintenance department wants to shift the surface at John T. White Elementary’s playground from wood fibers to a more durable, resilient and safer surface.

The maintenance department wants to shift the surface at John T. White Elementary’s playground from wood fibers to a more durable, resilient and safer surface. What’s the cost? $62,268.

$62,268. Who’s the vendor? Playground Solutions of Texas.

Playground Solutions of Texas. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Turf bed maintenance for athletic fields

What is it? A contract for the annual maintenance of the turf at the district’s athletic fields, including Farrington Field.

A contract for the annual maintenance of the turf at the district’s athletic fields, including Farrington Field. What’s the cost? $61,600.

$61,600. Who’s the vendor? Hellas Construction.

Hellas Construction. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Elevator phone services

What is it? A cellular dialing system for phone services inside elevators throughout the district.

A cellular dialing system for phone services inside elevators throughout the district. What’s the cost? $57,768.

$57,768. Who’s the vendor? Kings III of America.

Kings III of America. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Data analytics subscription renewal

What is it? The subscription allows for administrators to watch various data and then improve educational processes and monitor trends.

The subscription allows for administrators to watch various data and then improve educational processes and monitor trends. What’s the cost? $53,897.

$53,897. Who’s the vendor? Frontline Education.

Frontline Education. Where’s the funding coming from? General fund.

General fund. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Construction manager at risk for Jean McClung Middle School renovations

What is it? Trustees allowed the superintendent to enter into a contract for a construction manager at risk for the renovation of Jean McClung Middle School. The superintendent will negotiate with construction firm SFPJ. If talks fall through, negotiations will move to Construction Zone of Texas.

Trustees allowed the superintendent to enter into a contract for a construction manager at risk for the renovation of Jean McClung Middle School. The superintendent will negotiate with construction firm SFPJ. If talks fall through, negotiations will move to Construction Zone of Texas. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $20,000.

Not to exceed $20,000. Who’s the vendor? To be determined; negotiations ongoing.

To be determined; negotiations ongoing. Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond.

2021 bond. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Closeout of contract for Trimble Tech High School renovations

What is it? Trustees formally signaled the end of a contract for renovations at Trimble Tech High School and awarded the final payment to a construction firm.

Trustees formally signaled the end of a contract for renovations at Trimble Tech High School and awarded the final payment to a construction firm. What’s the cost? $75,071.

$75,071. Who’s the vendor? LEMCO Construction & Materials.

LEMCO Construction & Materials. Where’s the funding coming from? 2017 bond.

2017 bond. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Increasing adult education program budget

What is it? The school board approved a $7,000 increase to the district’s adult education program contract with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County. The funds will be used for a one-time performance incentive of $500 for 12 part-time instructors.

The school board approved a $7,000 increase to the district’s adult education program contract with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County. The funds will be used for a one-time performance incentive of $500 for 12 part-time instructors. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.