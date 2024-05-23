Plano ISD considering closing four campuses by 2025-26 school year

Plano ISD is considering closing four schools because of a decline in enrollment over the past decade.

At a board meeting Tuesday, the Long Range Facility Planning Advisory Committee, made up of district employees, parents and community members, recommended closing Armstrong and Carpenter middle schools and Forman and Davis elementary schools starting in the 2025-26 school year.

Committee member Marshall Jackson said this comes after months of community meetings and research.

“We as a group try to decide how’s this going to impact not only the kids, but the parents and the neighborhoods and property values and all of those things that surround the school,” Jackson told board members.

These schools are in the east and central clusters of the city, which have seen the biggest decreases in enrollment compared to schools in the west cluster. Armstrong is projected to be at 44 percent capacity by 2025, and Carpenter at 37 percent. The committee said more studies need to be done in the west cluster to determine if any closures in the area are needed.

The schools recommended for closure were chosen based on several other factors, including facility assessment scores, excess capacity in surrounding campuses to receive additional students, and campus age. All the campuses chosen were built in the early 1970s.

The committee estimates the closures could save Plano ISD $5.2 million in annual operating costs and $20.1 million in capital savings.

The recommendation comes as neighboring districts in North Texas prepare their own school closures. Richardson ISD will consolidate four schools ahead of the next school year, and Irving ISD will close two schools, also citing falling enrollment.

If the board approves the recommendation the district will find ways to honor the history of these campuses, board member Lauren Tyra said.

“And I know it's going to be hard for our entire community,” she said.

The board could vote on the recommendations at its next meeting scheduled for June 25.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

