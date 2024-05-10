Fort Worth ISD trustees approve $24M in purchases. Here’s what they are buying

New textbooks, materials and security upgrades are coming to Fort Worth ISD schools.

They are part of the more than $24 million in purchases that the school board approved in April.

Trustees also shifted almost $86 million in 2021 bond funds to revise the budgets of several projects and set the maximum cost for renovations at Leonard Middle School at $38.48 million.

Here’s what trustees approved:

Revised budgets for 2021 bond projects

What is it? Trustees approved the revision of bond project budgets. School board member Michael Ryan voted against the move, because he wanted to wait until the completion of the district's school closure and organization studies before moving bond money around.

Trustees approved the revision of bond project budgets. School board member Michael Ryan voted against the move, because he wanted to wait until the completion of the district’s school closure and organization studies before moving bond money around. What’s the cost?

$1 million increase for Workforce Based High School and Daggett Montessori projects; revised budget: $42.58 million $14.5 million increase for Forest Oak Middle School; revised budget: $69.1 million $23 million increase for Eastern Hills Elementary School; revised budget: $67.2 million $6.8 million decrease for early childhood centers; revised budget: $6.8 million $14.5 million increase for Maudrie Walton Elementary; revised budget: $58.7 million. $9.17 million decrease for Rolling Hills Elementary; revised budget: $49.58 million $17 million decrease for building and land acquisition; revised budget: $9 million

Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond

2021 bond What was the vote? 6-3, with trustees Ryan, Tobi Jackson and Kevin Lynch against.

Guaranteed maximum price for Leonard Middle School renovations

What is it? Trustees set the maximum price for the renovation of Leonard Middle School.

Trustees set the maximum price for the renovation of Leonard Middle School. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $38.48 million

Not to exceed $38.48 million Who’s the vendor? SFP²

SFP² Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond

2021 bond What was the vote? 8-1, with Lynch against

New instructional materials

What is it? Trustees approved new instructional materials for K-12 science; K-8 technology applications; career and technical education; and personal financial literacy and economics. The State Board of Education updated standards for those courses in November 2023.

Trustees approved new instructional materials for K-12 science; K-8 technology applications; career and technical education; and personal financial literacy and economics. The State Board of Education updated standards for those courses in November 2023. What’s the total cost? $17.7 million

$17.7 million Who are the vendors, and how much are they getting?

Savvas: $7,786,096 HMH: $6,046,267 Learning.com: $1,478,400 eDynamic Learning: $618,700 iCEV: $556,796 Activate Learning: $507,783 Goodheart Willcox: $318,169 Cengage: $201,826 Code HS: $114,024 BE Publishing: $99,842 National Healthcareer Association: $49,500

Where’s the funding coming from? $12.9 million from the Texas Education Agency’s instructional materials allotment and $4.87 million from the general fund.

$12.9 million from the Texas Education Agency’s instructional materials allotment and $4.87 million from the general fund. What was the vote? Unanimous

External audit services

What is it? Trustees hired an external auditor, as required under state law.

What is it? Trustees hired an external auditor, as required under state law. What's the cost? $140,000 for the first year. The contract comes with four one-year renewals that increase each year. The total five-year cost is not expected to exceed $744,700.

$140,000 for the first year. The contract comes with four one-year renewals that increase each year. The total five-year cost is not expected to exceed $744,700. Who’s the vendor? The school board picked Dallas-based Weaver and Tidwell over Fort Worth-based Whitley Penn.

The school board picked Dallas-based Weaver and Tidwell over Fort Worth-based Whitley Penn. What was the vote? Unanimous; the contract was on the consent agenda, a list of items considered routine that can be approved in one vote.

Public safety radios

What is it? Trustees approved the purchase of handheld radios for Fort Worth ISD safety and security staff members to communicate with school resource offices, the city’s police department and other law enforcement agencies.

Trustees approved the purchase of handheld radios for Fort Worth ISD safety and security staff members to communicate with school resource offices, the city’s police department and other law enforcement agencies. What’s the cost? $154,821

$154,821 Who’s the vendor? Motorola

Motorola What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Key access boxes

What is it? Trustees approved the replacement of 11 key access boxes to meet updated school safety standards. The boxes are required so police and fire departments can access the school in case of an emergency.

Trustees approved the replacement of 11 key access boxes to meet updated school safety standards. The boxes are required so police and fire departments can access the school in case of an emergency. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $160,000

Not to exceed $160,000 Who’s the vendor? Digi Security Systems

Digi Security Systems What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Metal detectors

What is it? New metal detectors from Safeware that will replace older walk-through models in schools.

New metal detectors from Safeware that will replace older walk-through models in schools. What’s the cost? $83,791

$83,791 Who’s the vendor? Safeware

Safeware What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Curriculum for Junior Cadet Corps programs

What is it? A new curriculum that brings the district’s Junior ROTC programs in line with new state standards and initiatives.

A new curriculum that brings the district’s Junior ROTC programs in line with new state standards and initiatives. What’s the cost? $121,700

$121,700 Who’s the vendor? Turning Technology

Turning Technology Where’s the funding coming from? Federal pandemic relief funds

Federal pandemic relief funds What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Math software licenses

What is it? A digital math program called DreamBox for students in kindergarten through fifth grade who are struggling in the subject.

A digital math program called DreamBox for students in kindergarten through fifth grade who are struggling in the subject. What’s the cost? $817,500

$817,500 Who’s the vendor? Discovery Education

Discovery Education Where’s the funding coming from? Federal pandemic relief funds

Federal pandemic relief funds What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Uniforms for secondary choir programs

What is it? The purchase of new uniforms for students in middle and high school choir programs.

The purchase of new uniforms for students in middle and high school choir programs. What’s the cost? $104,124

$104,124 Who’s the vendor? Tuxedo Connect

Tuxedo Connect Where’s the funding coming from? TRE

TRE What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Portable sound systems

What is it? Portable sound systems for high school marching bands.

Portable sound systems for high school marching bands. What’s the cost? $326,258

$326,258 Who’s the vendor? Romeo Music

Romeo Music Where’s the funding coming from? Federal pandemic relief funds

Federal pandemic relief funds What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

New guidance and counseling software

What is it? Software that guidance counselors use for course planning and transcript management.

Software that guidance counselors use for course planning and transcript management. What’s the cost? $177,422

$177,422 Who’s the vendor? SchooLinks

SchooLinks Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Service requests software

What is it? A cloud-based program that manages maintenance service requests and tracks work orders.

A cloud-based program that manages maintenance service requests and tracks work orders. What’s the cost? $76,958

$76,958 Who’s the vendor? Brightly Software

Brightly Software Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

More funds for fire sprinkler repairs

What is it? An additional $50,000 for fire sprinkler repairs. Trustees approved $114,217 for the repairs in June 2023.

An additional $50,000 for fire sprinkler repairs. Trustees approved $114,217 for the repairs in June 2023. What’s the cost? $50,000; total cost: $165,217

$50,000; total cost: $165,217 Who’s the vendor? Western States Fire Protection

Western States Fire Protection Where’s the funding coming from? General fund and TRE

General fund and TRE What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Additional funds for air conditioning unit maintenance

What is it? An additional $225,000 for filter replacement on heating, ventilation and air conditioning units. Trustees initially approved $765,000 for maintenance in June 2023. Since then, the district added more units and the cost of filters increased.

An additional $225,000 for filter replacement on heating, ventilation and air conditioning units. Trustees initially approved $765,000 for maintenance in June 2023. Since then, the district added more units and the cost of filters increased. What’s the cost? $225,000; total: $990,000

$225,000; total: $990,000 Who’s the vendor? Tex Air Filters

Tex Air Filters Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Third-party firm to evaluate playgrounds

What is it? Kaboom, a nonprofit that builds playgrounds, was tapped to assess all playgrounds in Fort Worth ISD. The assessment will be used to schedule playground replacements. Kaboom has built playgrounds for Fort Worth ISD.

Kaboom, a nonprofit that builds playgrounds, was tapped to assess all playgrounds in Fort Worth ISD. The assessment will be used to schedule playground replacements. Kaboom has built playgrounds for Fort Worth ISD. What’s the cost? $78,000

$78,000 Who’s the vendor? Kaboom

Kaboom Where’s the funding coming from? TRE

TRE What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Construction services at Eastern Hills High School

What is it? Additional funds for 2017 bond-funded improvements at Eastern Hills High. Crews found unforeseen structural issues in sections of the school that need to be fixed.

Additional funds for 2017 bond-funded improvements at Eastern Hills High. Crews found unforeseen structural issues in sections of the school that need to be fixed. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $200,000

Not to exceed $200,000 Who’s the vendor? Wesson Construction Services

Wesson Construction Services Where’s the funding coming from? 2017 bond

2017 bond What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

Construction manager at risk for Monnig Middle School upgrades

What is it? Trustees allowed the superintendent to enter into a contract for a construction manager at risk for the renovation of Monnig Middle School. The superintendent will negotiate with construction firms Reeder and Summit, which sought the bid together.

Trustees allowed the superintendent to enter into a contract for a construction manager at risk for the renovation of Monnig Middle School. The superintendent will negotiate with construction firms Reeder and Summit, which sought the bid together. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $25,000

Not to exceed $25,000 Who’s the vendor? To be determined; negotiations ongoing

To be determined; negotiations ongoing Where’s the funding coming from? 2021 bond

2021 bond What was the vote? Unanimous; the item was on the consent agenda.

New math instructional materials

What is it? New math materials as required by TEA.

New math materials as required by TEA. What’s the cost? $1.6 million for materials from Carnegie Learning; $2.19 million for materials from Great Minds

$1.6 million for materials from Carnegie Learning; $2.19 million for materials from Great Minds Where’s the funding coming from? Federal pandemic relief funds

Federal pandemic relief funds What was the vote? Unanimous, in two separate votes

Fuel supply and storage management services

What is it? A contract for fuel supply and storage management services that the district uses for buses.

A contract for fuel supply and storage management services that the district uses for buses. What’s the cost? Not to exceed $1.5 million

Not to exceed $1.5 million Who’s the vendor? FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous

Student shuttle services

What is it? A shuttle services contract for homeless and special education students. Trustees approved $1 million in funding in September 2023. Since then, student ridership has increased.

A shuttle services contract for homeless and special education students. Trustees approved $1 million in funding in September 2023. Since then, student ridership has increased. What’s the cost? Additional $550,000; total: $1.5 million

Additional $550,000; total: $1.5 million Who’s the vendor? Everdriven

Everdriven Where’s the funding coming from? General fund

General fund What was the vote? Unanimous

