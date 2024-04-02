Duncanville ISD picks longtime Louisiana education leader as next superintendent

Duncanville ISD has selected T. Lamar Goree as the lone finalist to lead the district

The board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to name the former Louisiana Superintendent of the Year as Duncanville's next superintendent.

"I am honored to be named the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools in Duncanville ISD,” Goree said in a statement released by Duncanville ISD. “It is genuinely exciting how my vision for educational excellence aligns so closely with the strategic plan of Duncanville ISD. My work has always been driven by a commitment to fostering environments where students can succeed and thrive.”

Goree has worked in education for more than two decades, as a teacher, principal and superintendent in various schools, districts and states, according to Duncanville ISD.

“Dr. Goree has a proven track record of improving academic outcomes for students, being fiscally responsible, and cultivating a strong culture of excellence,” Duncanville school board president Phil McNeely said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Goree to Duncanville ISD.”

According to the Caddo Parish School District, Goree is the longest serving superintendent in the district's history. The Caddo Parish native has led the district since 2013 after also serving many years in Fort Worth and Mansfield ISDs.

In Texas, he was a middle school math teacher, then assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and area superintendent.

Goree pursued education after being raised by educator parents. His college education includes a bachelor's degree from Morehouse College and his two upper degrees in education from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Soon after earning his PhD, he became Caddo’s superintendent. He helped lead that district through the COVID-19 crisis, improved efficiencies and secured Caddo’s highest single-year increase in surplus funds in decades. He also established incentive pay structures designed to recognize and reward educators across the district’s diverse schools.

He takes over a Duncanville district with fewer schools and students than Caddo Parish. The Louisiana district has 57 schools and about 34,000 students. Duncanville has 18 campuses with more than 12,000 students.

Duncanville trustees have been seeking a new superintendent since January, when then-Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith accepted the superintendent job in Fort Bend ISD, after holding the Duncanville position since 2016.

Texas law requires school districts to implement a 21-day waiting period before an official contract is offered. Goree is expected to sign his Duncanville contract later this month. He also said he intends to serve as Caddo Parish’s superintendent through the end of the school year.