Northwest ISD teacher — subject of Libs of TikTok posts — targeted by hoax bomb threat

A Northwest ISD teacher whom KERA isn't naming for privacy reasons was the target of fake bomb threats last week, days after she was the subject of a social media post by the controversial Libs of TikTok.

Allegations against the Medlin Middle school math teacher by the ultra-conservative Moms for Liberty, via Libs of TikTok, openly named the teacher.

She was targeted because of public posts in support of antifa, and because she hosts a safe space in her class for LGBTQ+ students and allies.

“Would you want her teaching your kids?” asked the post.

LGBTQ+ kids have been historically bullied in and out of school. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that for LGBTQ+ students ages 10 to 14, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death. It’s the 3rd leading cause for those 15 to 24.

The same teacher was also targeted in social media posts for supporting The Trevor Project , a non-profit formed to help prevent suicides among LGBTQ+ youth.

Not only was the teacher’s home targeted by the bomb threat, so was her Medlin Middle School campus.

Medlin Principal Paige Cantrell said in a letter to families Thursday that the Trophy Club Police Department was immediately notified. The department conducted a sweep of the teacher’s home and school, “ clearing both buildings.”

“In addition to the response from Trophy Club police,” wrote Cantrell, “the FBI is conducting an investigation of the threat.”

“Northwest ISD intends to press charges to the fullest extent of the law for anyone involved in criminal activity for either the bomb threat or harassment campaign , ” Cantrell continued. “Our teachers go above and beyond,” said Cantrell, “to educate our students and foster a welcoming environment for all students as well as their families. We will stand firm in protecting our teachers from harassment in any form.”

This is the second time this year a North Texas teacher has been the subject of harassment from Libs of TikTok, which did not respond to KERA’s request for comment. Earlier this month Rachmad Tjachyadi, a chemistry teacher at Hebron High School in Lewisville ISD, resigned after he was placed on leave for wearing a dress to the school’s spirit day celebration.

The district said a review found Tjachyadi didn’t violate any school policies.

