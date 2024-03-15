The Dallas Public Library is dressing teens up for prom — for free

On the 7th floor of the J. Erik Jonsson Library in downtown Dallas, high school students line up outside the Fairy Tale Closet — a room full of free gowns and formal suits for prom.

The students fill out “wish cards” that list their size, the color they’re looking for, and the style they desire.

All girls, guys and non-binary students are assisted by volunteers called “fairy godparents” who help the teens search through clothing racks to find the closest fit for their special night.

“It's so much fun being on the fairy godmother side of things and kind of being the personal shopper to girls who kind of didn't anticipate having really great options for their prom dresses,” said Darci Crouch, a four-year volunteer.

Now in its 10th year, the Fairy Tale Closet has served about 60 students each day it’s been open this week. The closet is restocked year-round by donations from community members and organizations throughout North Texas.

Zara Amaechi / KERA Mothers and Daughters get assisted by their "Fairy Godmother" to find their perfect dress

Crouch, who teaches in Dallas ISD, encourages her own students to visit the closet for the shopping experience.

“It kind of reminds me of all the shopping scenes in movies where we get to be behind the scenes, and the girls have the magical moment,” she said.

The closet also allows each student to get one pair of shoes and accessories to match their outfit as well as hair and makeup advice provided by the nonprofit Project Beauty, which partnered with the library.

LaTari Prater has been the youth services manager at the library for 19 years, but this year is her first time working the event. She said she knows how expensive prom can get.

“So, we can find a way to help teens provide a free dress or a free suit for prom,” she said. “It will help both the teens and the parents.”

She recalled meeting a mother and daughter last weekend who were experiencing homelessness.

“She didn't have any clue on how to provide a prom dress for her child,” said Prater. “An opportunity to come to this closet and get a free dress for her daughter in her size was a priceless opportunity for her.”

The last chance to visit The Fairy Tale Closet is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Library downtown. Families can register online for an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.

