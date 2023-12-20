DeSoto ISD's state-assigned conservator announces plans to step down

DeSoto ISD’s state-assigned conservator is looking to step down after three years.

AJ Crabill told the school board this week he is recommending the closure of his conservatorship. He shared parts of an email he sent to the Texas Education Agency in which he noted the district has “grown significantly in the areas of academics, talent and governance,” and that his portion of the “ongoing” work of improving the district is done.

“The task of improving from acceptable performance to optimal performance in these areas is best accomplished by an effective, independent local board and superintendent team, not a conservator,” Crabill said.

The TEA assigned Crabill as DeSoto’s conservator in 2020 after an audit found financial mismanagement and possible illegalities had led to a $21 million budget deficit.

The deficit forced then-Superintendent D’Andre Weaver to make major layoffs and close schools before he abruptly resigned. He was later reinstated under Crabill’s guidance.

Crabill spent the past three years helping the district reorganize staff and resources, reduce budget and spending, and rebuild its funds.

He lessened his role last year, shifting from an active conservator to a passive one.. He continued to monitor the district’s progress reporting to the agency as needed.

Speaking to the board this week, Crabill expressed how proud he was of the district’s improvements.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together improving student outcomes significantly since the pandemic, powerfully overhauling our support for our classroom educators, and making DeSoto ISD a model of governance for Texas and the nation,” he said.

Crabill’s his term will end by Dec. 31.