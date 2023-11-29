Dallas ISD receives mini library to boost access to multicultural, bilingual books

Dallas ISD this week unveiled a new mini-library at Tom C. Gooch Elementary.

It's one of four "Little Yellow Libraries" donated to Texas Title I schools by the Austin-based Kendra Scott Foundation through its program that provides access to books for classrooms and libraries in need.

Gooch Elementary was chosen by the nonprofit Texas YES Project, which partnered with the foundation to donate $1,000 for continuous support and resources.

“We believe literacy is the future for everybody, and we know how important it is to read 20 mins a day, but more than that, we also believe in providing greater access to literacy,” Texas YES Project executive director Danielle Gunter said.

The Kendra Scott Foundation plans to add libraries in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

Customers who buy Kendra Scott jewelry can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar through Dec. 31 to help the foundation build more libraries across the country in 2024.