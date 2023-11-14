Sherman High trans student gets ‘Oklahoma!’ role back after gender-based policy changes

A transgender boy and other student actors at Sherman High School will get their roles back in the original script version of “Oklahoma!” following policy changes that revoked roles based on gender.

The Sherman ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday night to reverse changes made by school district officials earlier this month requiring actors to play roles based on their gender assigned at birth.

Philip Hightower, the father of Max Hightower, was one of 65 people who spoke at Monday night’s Sherman ISD Board of Trustees meeting.

Max was set to star in a solo role in the production of “Oklahoma!,” which his dad said would be his biggest role yet.

But Max, who is transgender, was prevented from playing the Persian peddler character Ali Hakim when a new school district policy was announced Nov. 3, requiring students to play characters aligned with their gender assigned at birth.

Hightower said cisgender students were also targeted, with some students removed from roles that were different genders from them.

“This decision...has crushed all of these young kids, has crushed their soul,” he said. “They’re people just like anybody else.”

The board also reversed a decision to substitute the original version of the play for an abbreviated version of the play.

Once the policy changes gained media attention, Hightower said parents started receiving contradictory messages before announcing the school would play a version meant for elementary school students.

The performances of “Oklahoma!” were originally scheduled for Dec. 8-10. New dates have not been announced, but tentative performances are planned for after Jan. 15, according to the district.

The temporary theater program changes in Sherman ISD were the latest example of gender-based policy changes in Texas schools.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a ban on trans athletes from participating on collegiate sports teams that do not match their gender assigned at birth.

In August, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas called for an investigation into the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts and Keller Independent School District for anti-LGBTQIA+ policies.

Sherman ISD board members made their decision after three hours of public comment from Sherman residents, school district alumni and theater lovers, and two hours of closed session.

Board President Brad Morgan apologized to the students and parents, although he said he knew an apology would not erase the impact the “Oklahoma!” changes had on the community.

Morgan said board members' goals include addressing the needs of their students and empowering them for success in a "diverse and complex world."

“The board is committed to uphold its ethical duties to be continuously guided by what is best for all students in our district," he said,

The school district board is set to meet with legal counsel on Friday at noon to continue the discussion about legal issues concerning the theater program.