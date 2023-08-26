Plano high school closes for air conditioning repairs; district to update parents Sunday

Parents will learn Sunday whether classes will resume next week at Plano West Senior High School after they were canceled Friday because of air conditioning issues caused by the heat.

Plano ISD officials said there are significant mechanical issues with the school's main HVAC system lines, which impacted multiple buildings.

"Although we have attempted to remedy these problems over the last couple of days," a district spokesperson wrote in a statement Friday, "the mechanical system has continued to deteriorate due to higher-than-normal temperatures over a prolonged period of time, and more time is needed to thoroughly resolve the issue."

The district said it will have a better idea on Sunday of whether repairs will be done before the school week starts Monday.

Just last week, about 25 Fort Worth ISD campuses were without air conditioning in parts of their buildings on the first day of school.

These issues come as districts across North Texas are adjusting school activities to keep students safe in over 100-degree temperatures. Several high schools have pushed back start times for the upcoming season's football games to avoid the day's heat.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

