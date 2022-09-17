© 2022 KERA News
News for North Texas
Education

Texas schools awarded 31 of the nation’s 297 Blue Ribbon honors

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published September 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
31 Texas schools earned Blue Ribbon status out of 297 Blue Ribbon campuses nationwide in 2022. Criteria included academic performance based on test scores as well as excellence in closing achievement gaps.

North Texas winners include some private schools as well as perennial top-performing magnet campuses in the Dallas ISD.

Thirty-one Texas Blue Ribbon schools include public, private, urban and rural campuses. Winners in Dallas include All Saints Catholic School, Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, and Dallas ISD magnet campuses School for the Talented and Gifted and the School of Science and Engineering.

Elsewhere in North Texas, blue ribbon campuses include Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, North Richland Hills’ St. John the Apostle Catholic School, and in Denison near the Oklahoma border, Terrell Elementary School.

Other Texas winners include rural campuses in the towns of Wink, Happy, Muleshoe, and Earth (population 678). Two of Gruver ISD’s three schools earned Blue Ribbons. The town holds fewer than 1,500 people.

Here's the department's full list of Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
