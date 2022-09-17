Texas schools awarded 31 of the nation’s 297 Blue Ribbon honors

Thirty-one Texas Blue Ribbon schools include public, private, urban and rural campuses. Winners in Dallas include All Saints Catholic School, Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, and Dallas ISD magnet campuses School for the Talented and Gifted and the School of Science and Engineering.

Elsewhere in North Texas, blue ribbon campuses include Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, North Richland Hills’ St. John the Apostle Catholic School, and in Denison near the Oklahoma border, Terrell Elementary School.

Other Texas winners include rural campuses in the towns of Wink, Happy, Muleshoe, and Earth (population 678). Two of Gruver ISD’s three schools earned Blue Ribbons. The town holds fewer than 1,500 people.

Here's the department's full list of Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

