Grapevine High School students walked out in protest over policies they call anti-LGBTQ

About 100 students walked out of Grapevine high school Friday to protest new district policies they say target gay and trans kids.

Some who walked out identify as gay or trans, other straight and cisgender students walked out too. But everyone who spoke at the protest felt they were targeted by policies deemed intolerant of those who are LGBTQ

Artem, who gave no last name, was one of the students who spoke out.

“Trans and LGBTQ youth and students do not feel safe in their classrooms. These rules are taking away our rights to feel safe and to express ourselves and to be honest about who we are,” Artem said.

Some new rules, for example, designate multi-stall bathrooms must be used based on a person’s biological sex. The district could provide accommodations on request

Marceline Temple, out sick the day of the protest, prepared a statement that was read by a friend, Teddy, who didn’t give a last name.

“I’m embarrassed to be a part of this transphobic and racist school district, said Marceline (through Teddy). “As a transgender, bisexual person of color, I’m deeply ashamed of our school board and the actions they decided to take. How on earth are adults acting more childish than children? It’s astonishing.”

Occasionally, the group of protesting students broke out in chants.

“Protect out rights,” they repeated. At other times, “protect trans kids.”

Earlier this week, the GCISD school board also approved sports policies saying students could only participate on teams in keeping with their biological sex. Other policies touch on what books will be allowed or not. Many titles in question feature characters who identify as LGBTQ.

Grapevine High School's principal said students who walked out will be marked absent for the classes they missed.