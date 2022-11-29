4 Images
Protestors hold demonstration outside Dallas police headquarters in reaction to Tyre Nichols video
Dallas Police Tyre Nichols protest 5
Protesters gather outside the Dallas police headquarters for a demonstration in reaction to the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police. (Kim Leeson for KERA)
Dallas Police Tyre Nichols protests 6
While waiting for the events to start, protestors watch the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police. the demonstration outside of Dallas police headquarters was organized in reaction to the release of the video. (Kim Leeson for KERA)
Dallas Police Tyre Nichols protest 3
Joey Steele holds up a Black Lives Matter flag at a demonstration outside the Dallas Police headquarters. The demonstration was in reaction to the release of the video of the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police. (Kim Leeson for KERA)
Dallas Police Tyre Nichols protest 2
Luna Mestre, Tony Alviza and Angelique Colon huddle together at a demonstration outside of Dallas Peace and Justice Center while Patricia Murphy holds a sign in the background during a moment of prayer. The demonstration was held in response to the release of the video depicting the violent beating of Memphis man Tyre Nichols by the police. (Kim Leeson for KERA)
