Tarrant County deputy shot while serving warrant, Haltom City residents asked to shelter in place

KERA | By KERA Staff
Published August 7, 2024 at 1:55 PM CDT
Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:23 PM CDT
A black SUV parked in the middle of the road with the words "Fort Worth Police" written on the side.
Emmanuel Rivas
/
KERA
A Fort Worth Police Department SUV parked near the scene where a deputy was shot in Fort Worth on Aug. 7, 2024. Officials say the deputy was shot three times and rushed to a nearby hospital.

A Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy was shot three times and hospitalized Wednesday as police engaged with an armed person in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police referred to the incident as an active scene with police engaging with an armed person. A shelter-in-place order was issued just after 1 p.m. for residents between Chesser Boyer Road and 28th Street near Haltom City.

The deputy was serving a warrant in the 2900 block of Elinor Street in Fort Worth when he was shot three times, according to Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare. He was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital with multiple injuries and his injuries did not appear life threatening, O'Hare said on X.

Fort Worth police are setting up a media staging area to brief the public on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Tags
Criminal Justice Police Shootings & ViolenceTarrant CountyHaltom CityshootingTarrant County Sheriff's Office
