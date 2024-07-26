© 2024 KERA News
Three Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies accused of theft

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published July 26, 2024 at 10:45 AM CDT
A photo looking up at a tall brick building, two towers of small horizontal slit-windows. A sign on the front says "Tarrant County Corrections Center."
Rodger Mallison
/
Fort Worth Report
One of Tarrant County's jail facilities in downtown Fort Worth, at 100 N. Lamar St. in downtown Fort Worth.

Two more Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies face criminal charges for allegedly stealing from the county.

KERA previously reported one deputy, Brennan Cox, is accused of stealing between $30,000 and $150,000, according to a criminal complaint filed July 11.

Cox’s attorney, Brandon Barnett, previously told KERA Cox is accused of logging hours he did not work.

Akila Desire Reynolds is accused of stealing between $2,500 and $30,000, according to jail records.

Reynolds faces one count of theft of property.

John Edward Case also faces one count of theft of property, according to WFAA.

KERA reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the Criminal District Attorney's Office for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

