Three Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies accused of theft

Two more Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies face criminal charges for allegedly stealing from the county.

KERA previously reported one deputy, Brennan Cox, is accused of stealing between $30,000 and $150,000, according to a criminal complaint filed July 11.

Cox’s attorney, Brandon Barnett, previously told KERA Cox is accused of logging hours he did not work.

Akila Desire Reynolds is accused of stealing between $2,500 and $30,000, according to jail records.

Reynolds faces one count of theft of property.

John Edward Case also faces one count of theft of property, according to WFAA.

KERA reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the Criminal District Attorney's Office for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

